Synthetic Grass Warehouse Opens New Facility In Houston, TX
SGW remains a powerhouse in the artificial grass industry and is committed to connecting Houston's neighborhoods and communities with sustainable turf solutions for backyards, businesses, and anywhere else eco-friendly landscaping is beneficial. With quick and simple delivery options available to Houston property owners, it's easier than ever to receive SGW's first-class artificial grass offerings.
About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc:
Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscapes, pets, putting greens and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders, and each product is backed by the best warranty in the industry.
For more information, call SGW at (800) 730-2675, visit online , or in person at 9910 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77070.
