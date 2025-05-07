Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder Teambest Global, To Host Major Press Conference In New Delhi On May 17, 2025

Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation

Announcing New Initiatives in Health, Innovation, and Global Indian Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and the Best Cure Foundation , will lead a significant press conference on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the National Press Club/Trust of India, New Delhi.This event will feature announcements and discussion on a wide range of forward-looking initiatives and programs that seek to advance global health, promote Indian innovation, and empower Non-Resident Indian (NRI) communities worldwide.Key Topics to Be Addressed Include:1. Proud Indian Party – A non-partisan think tank dedicated to national development and civic engagement ( )2. Global Non-Resident Indians Association (GNRIA) – A platform to unite and empower NRIs globally ( )3. Global Best Cure Foundation – Advancing accessible, affordable healthcare globally ( )4. Launch and Expansion of Best Cure Pro Health Centers and Best Cure Cancer Centers5. Celebration of the 10th Anniversary of TeamBest Asia6. 3E Initiative: Education, Empowerment, and Equity – Promoting holistic development for all7. Promoting Local Manufacturing Opportunities in India – Driving innovation and economic growth8. Healthy Eating and Living – A holistic approach to disease prevention9. The Role of Vitamin Supplements – As part of a comprehensive wellness planDr. Suthanthiran will outline how these initiatives support his long-term vision of“Global Healthcare Equality” and sustainable development.Event Details:Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Location: National Press Club/Trust of India, New Delhi, IndiaPresented by: Dr. Krishnan SuthanthiranHosted by: TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure FoundationMembers of the press, medical professionals, government representatives, and the public are encouraged to attend.To RSVP or for media inquiries, please contact To RSVP or for more information please contact:Vidyun Soni at +91-9911773322 (...), Anil Shukla at +91-9560506364 (...), or Yamunashri Kumar Saravanan at +91-9095599224 (...)For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information about the Proud Indian Party, please visit .For more information about Suthanthiran's Brachytherapy Research and Educational Foundation, please visit .For more information about the BCF, please visit .About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 50 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder

TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation

+1 703-451-2378

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.