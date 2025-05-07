Rezolve.Ai Launches 'Summer Of ITSM Trade-In' Campaign, Showcasing Agentic AI Service Desk At HDI Supportworld Live 2025

Rezolve Launches“Summer of ITSM Trade-In” Campaign

Rezolve- Agentic AI Service Desk at HDI SupportWorld Live 2025

Rezolve launches“Summer of ITSM Trade-In” at HDI SWL 2025, offering AI ITSM, contract buyout, faster resolutions, and live demos at Booth #510.

- Manish Sharma, CRO & CMO at Rezolve.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Agentic AI platform embedded in Microsoft Teams and Slack lets enterprises retire legacy ticketing systems and resolve issues up to 65% faster. For a limited time, you can trade in your current ITSM solution and have the remaining term of your existing contract fully covered.

Rezolve, an AI-powered IT and HR service desk platform, today announced the launch of its“Summer of ITSM Trade-In” offer. This limited-time campaign allows qualifying enterprises to modernize their IT support infrastructure by replacing outdated ITSM systems with Rezolve's innovative, conversational AI platform that lives inside Microsoft Teams and Slack.

“The Summer of ITSM Trade-In program is a truly unique initiative-think of trading in your old car and upgrading to a high-performance model,” said Manish Sharma, CRO & CMO at Rezolve.“Enterprises that have felt stuck under long-term ITSM contracts finally have a compelling reason to move off archaic technology: we can offset your existing agreement, guarantee a seamless transition, and deliver immediate efficiency gains.”

Rezolve's Agentic AI SideKick 3.0 platform goes far beyond traditional ticketing. It harnesses a proprietary Reasoning RAG–based smart knowledge management and auto-resolution engine to accurately classify, route, and resolve issues without human intervention. A no-code Creator Studio lets teams build bespoke automations and integrations in minutes, while a dynamic service catalog and GenAI-powered email management streamline both front- and back-office workflows. Multilingual conversational AI with live chat ensures global reach, and advanced GenAI-driven DLP capabilities keep sensitive data secure. Finally, its DeskIQ analytics reveals hidden insights from the past ticketing data like pinpointing knowledge gaps, and powerful automation opportunities.

“Traditional ITSM solutions are holding IT teams back at precisely the time when employees need instant, consumer-grade support experiences,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO at Rezolve.“Our Summer Trade-In campaign removes every barrier to modernization - covering all transition costs, delivering implementation in weeks rather than months, and powering support with AI that resolves issues up to 65% faster than legacy systems.”

The Summer of ITSM Trade-In program enables enterprises to adopt Rezolve's next-generation platform with zero financial penalties by covering the remainder of any overlapping contracts. Qualifying organizations also receive a complimentary DeskIQ assessment (worth $25,000) to uncover hidden inefficiencies, along with white-glove implementation and priority onboarding.

What to Experience at HDI SWL 2025 Booth #510?

HDI SupportWorld Live 2025 attendees can visit Rezolve's booth number 510 to watch live demonstrations of end-to-end ticket resolutions completed in under 60 seconds, receive a personalized ITSM modernization assessment based on their current infrastructure, and enter daily raffles for the Ultimate Summer IT Refresh Kit and exclusive swag.

About the Summer of ITSM Trade-In

The Summer of ITSM Trade-In offer is available until August 30, 2025, and includes contract offset for any overlapping time on existing ITSM platforms-free for the duration of your remaining contract, a complimentary Desk IQ assessment (worth $25,000) to uncover hidden inefficiencies, white-glove implementation and priority onboarding, and complimentary migration services provided by Rezolve's transition team.

For complete details or to schedule a demo, visit here.

About Rezolve

Rezolve Agentic SideKick 3.0 is a leading AI-powered employee service desk that transforms IT support and HR service delivery through advanced automation and Generative AI. Designed for modern workplaces, Rezolve provides seamless, intelligent, and scalable solutions that integrate directly with Microsoft Teams and Slack to improve employee experiences and enhance operational efficiency. Organizations across higher education, government, transit, and retail sectors rely on Rezolve to deliver faster resolutions, reduce support costs, and create exceptional employee experiences. Learn more here.

About HDI SupportWorld Live

SupportWorld Live is the premier conference for service and support excellence, bringing together professionals from across the industry to share best practices, explore emerging trends, and discover innovative solutions. The 2025 event, taking place May 18–22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, features comprehensive training, workshops, keynotes, and networking opportunities focused on elevating service management outcomes. The conference offers attendees expert-led sessions on trending topics, including AI, experience management, and Enterprise ITSM.

Visit our Website:

Robert O'Brien

Rezolve

+1 859-529-4196

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Rezolve's Agentic SideKick 3.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.