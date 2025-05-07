BNB Price Prediction: Could Its Price Double In 2025?

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Banking giant Standard Chartered, which has been eyeing a crypto trading desk, expects Binance's BNB token to more than double in price by the end of 2025, forecasting a climb to $1,275 per coin - a sharp jump from its current price near $600.

The prediction, outlined in a new research note sent to publications, reflects the bank's belief that BNB will continue to track closely with Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of both returns and volatility.

Geoff Kendrick, head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered, wrote that BNB has mirrored the two top coins since mid-2021 and that trend is expected to hold.

The prediction also suggested that the cryptocurrency's price could more than quadruple by the end of 2028 to $2,775.

The token powers the BNB Chain, a layer-1 blockchain network that runs alongside Binance's centralized exchange and is used within the trading platform's ecosystem as well.

While the network has less developer activity compared to rivals like Ethereum or Avalanche, it remains a major player. DeFiLlama data shows that BNB Chain holds nearly $6 billion in total value locked, making it the fourth-largest L1 by that metric, behind Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana.

Roughly 60% of the chain's economic activity flows through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), a narrower focus than more diversified competitors.

Standard Chartered frames this as a feature, not a flaw, suggesting the consistency of BNB Chain's use cases, paired with Binance's dominant market share, lends stability to the token's valuation.

The token's durability could soon be put other the test. Asset manager VanEck has filed to launch the first U.S.-listed BNB ETF. On top of that, Binance's founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao has suggested both BNB and BTC should be part of Kyrgzstan's crypto push.