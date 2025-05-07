403
USD/INR Analysis Today 07/05: Strong Resistance Zone (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade Idea
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of ₹84.22. Place the stop loss 15 pips below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 15 pips in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 15 pips in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of the zone between ₹84.93 and ₹85.22, or ₹86.00. Place the stop loss 20 pips above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 20 pips in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
