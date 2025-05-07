Coinbase Charts Path To Worldcoin Listing Amid Biometric ID Debate

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Coinbase has officially added Worldcoin to its asset listing roadmap, marking a significant step toward integrating the controversial biometric-based cryptocurrency into one of the world's most prominent digital asset exchanges. While the inclusion does not guarantee immediate trading, it signals Coinbase's intent to support the token, pending liquidity and compliance reviews.

Worldcoin, spearheaded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, aims to establish a global digital identity system through iris-scanning devices known as“Orbs.” These devices verify users' identities, granting them a unique World ID and distributing WLD tokens as part of an initiative to promote universal basic income in an AI-driven economy. The project, developed by Tools for Humanity, has already verified over 12 million users across more than 100 countries, despite facing scrutiny over privacy concerns.

The recent U.S. launch of Worldcoin has expanded its reach, with over 7,000 Orbs deployed in cities including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco. New users receive 16 WLD upon iris verification, while early adopters are granted 150 WLD, incentivizing participation in the burgeoning digital identity ecosystem.

Coinbase's support for WLD extends to the Optimism network, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, enhancing transaction efficiency and reducing costs for users. This integration is expected to bolster liquidity and market volume for Worldcoin, potentially increasing its adoption and utility within the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

The listing aligns with Coinbase's strategy to diversify its asset offerings and support innovative projects that address real-world challenges. However, Worldcoin's approach has not been without controversy. Regulatory bodies in countries like Spain have raised concerns over the collection and storage of biometric data, leading to temporary suspensions and calls for stricter oversight.

Despite these challenges, Worldcoin's proponents argue that the project offers a viable solution to the growing issue of online identity verification, particularly in distinguishing humans from AI-generated entities. The integration with Coinbase could serve as a catalyst for broader acceptance and implementation of biometric-based digital identities.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the inclusion of Worldcoin on Coinbase's roadmap underscores the exchange's commitment to embracing novel technologies while navigating the complex regulatory landscape. The move also reflects a growing interest in leveraging blockchain solutions to address societal issues, such as income inequality and digital identity verification.

Worldcoin's current market performance indicates a trading price of approximately $0.93, with a market capitalization of around $1.3 billion. The token has experienced fluctuations, reflecting investor sentiment and broader market trends. Its all-time high reached $11.80 in March 2024, highlighting the volatility inherent in emerging digital assets.

