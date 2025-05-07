Ainewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Approved For AWS Marketplace Listing, Expanding Reach For Game Developer Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) , a company focused on artificial intelligence applications, announced that its product, Gaxos Labs for Game Developers and Publishers, has been approved for listing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This strategic milestone allows Gaxos Labs to be deployed by AWS users in over 245 countries, offering enterprise clients integrated billing, global scalability, and enhanced margin efficiency. CEO Vadim Mats stated the listing transforms Gaxos Labs into a cloud-native, enterprise-grade service that fits seamlessly into AWS-based game development workflows.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit .

