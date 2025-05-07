Monetary Metals Partners With ORO Labs

"We're proud to be working with Monetary Metals, the creators of the precious metals fixed income category," said Dubai-based ORO CEO Usman Saleem. "Their Gold Yield Marketplace® platform connects our token with real-world gold financing flows," he added. "Together we've transformed gold from a passive holding into a yield-bearing blockchain asset."

Top Solana engineers and business leaders helped design ORO's architecture to support compliance, legal clarity, and integration with gold markets. ORO leverages Solana's high transaction throughput and low fee structure to attain massive scale.

"We are impressed by ORO's focus on composability, and by their sustainable tokenomics," said Monetary Metals Dubai Manager Mark Pey. He added, "The crypto industry is shifting its focus to Real World Assets (RWA). With this partnership we've created an even more powerful category: Real World Productive Assets (RWPA)."

The ORO gold token is currently in an invite-only private beta phase with institutional and other participants. It will be open to the public in Q3, 2025.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of GoldTM by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, SimplifiedTM to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning interest in gold and silver every month through their Gold Yield Marketplace®. For more information, visit .

Monetary Metals Contact Information:

Dickson Buchanan Jr.

Vice President Marketing

[email protected]

646-653-9729

For additional information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About ORO Labs

ORO is a U.A.E.-based technology company that is building modern financial infrastructure for gold. Its technology transforms vaulted gold into a programmable asset - enabling yield, liquidity, and integration across both traditional and emerging financial systems. For more information, visit

ORO Labs Contact Information

Usman Saleem, CEO

[email protected]

+971509161405

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.