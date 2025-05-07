Thor Equities Secures U.S. Flagship For Skin 1004 In Soho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has signed a lease with Korean skincare company, Skin 1004, at 470 Broadway in SoHo. This lease is especially significant as it marks the first standalone location for Skin1004 in North America, which provides high-quality products made of plant-based ingredients.

Skin 1004, renowned for its high-quality skincare products featuring natural ingredients, has established itself as a leading brand in the global beauty industry. The company will occupy a 6,600-square-foot space at 470 Broadway. Their sought-after products are available at select locations worldwide, and have experienced overwhelmingly strong demand at top retailers including Ulta and Amazon in the United States.

"SoHo is one of NYC's top retail destinations, drawing premier global brands and shoppers," said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. "Skin 1004's decision to select our property for their second location worldwide, and first in the U.S, demonstrates its value; and we are excited to see what they add to the vibrant neighborhood."

Thor Equities' recent activity includes the acquisition of it's sixth industrial property in New Jersey, nearly doubling the value of its portfolio in the state with 1.4M square feet. Thor also recently sold an Amazon warehouse in Brooklyn, and completed the sale of an industrial asset in Texas achieving an 180% IRR.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its U.S. holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

