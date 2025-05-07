Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Receives Industry Honors For Rebrand

Recognitions given by the Hermes Creative Awards and TITAN Brand Awards

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) has been recognized with two major awards for its 2024 brand refresh, underscoring the organization's leadership and innovation in advancing the alternative investments industry and expanding access to private markets.

IPA was named a Gold Winner in the Branding Refresh category by the Hermes Creative Awards , a prestigious international competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The Hermes Creative Awards honor excellence in marketing, communications, branding, and design. IPA's rebrand was selected by a panel of industry professionals for exceeding the highest standards of creative execution and impact. Past winners of the Hermes Creative Awards include renowned organizations such as AT&T, Accenture, Amazon Business, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Deloitte.

Additionally, IPA received a Silver Award from the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards in the Best New Brand Development category. The TITAN Brand Awards celebrate outstanding branding strategies and creative communications across industries and markets worldwide, recognizing both established organizations and emerging brands for their achievements in brand development. Previous recipients of the TITAN Brand Awards include prominent entities like Amgen, Indeed, Lenovo, and the World Health Organization.

"Our rebrand reflects the evolving role and growing influence of both public and private market alternative investments in today's financial landscape," said Anya Coverman, President and CEO of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives. "We're honored to receive this recognition, which affirms our commitment to delivering a bold, future-focused identity that aligns with the dynamic momentum of our industry and our members."

The award-winning rebrand debuted at IPAVision 2024 in Orlando. The refreshed brand identity and strategy were designed to better represent the expanding reach and impact of the IPA and its mission.

