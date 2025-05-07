AMFM Healthcare Joins Aetna's California Network, Broadening Access To Residential And Outpatient Mental-Health Care

Expanded coverage brings insurance-friendly treatment options to adults and teens statewide

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare , a leading provider of evidence-based residential and outpatient services for mood and thought disorders, today announced it is now an in-network provider with Aetna across California. This agreement applies to the majority of AMFM Healthcare's continuum of care, removing significant financial barriers for individuals and families seeking treatment.

The newly covered programs include:



A Mission For Michael (AMFM) - Adult Residential Treatment in Orange County and San Diego

Mission Prep - Teen Residential Treatment in Rancho Palos Verdes Mission Connection - Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for adults and teens, offered both virtually and in-person statewide

"Partnering with Aetna is a meaningful step toward our belief that healing should be within reach for everyone," said Ted Guastello, Chief Executive Officer of AMFM Healthcare . "By becoming an in-network provider, we can serve more families, collaborate more closely with referring clinicians, and deliver timely, clinically grounded care that changes lives."

For Aetna members, the partnership streamlines the admissions process, lowers out-of-pocket costs, and expands access to evidence-based residential stays as well as step-down outpatient and telehealth services. Clinicians and discharge planners can now refer directly to AMFM Healthcare's programs with confidence that authorized treatment will be covered under standard Aetna behavioral-health benefits.

For more information on AMFM Healthcare's programs, please visit our websites at amfmtreatment , missionprephealthcare , and missionconnectionhealthcare .

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. At AMFM Healthcare, individuals find a trusted partner in their mental health journey. With a diverse range of services tailored to address various mental health needs, the central aim remains consistent: to facilitate positive, enduring change in the lives of clients and their families. Recognizing the challenges associated with mental health, AMFM Healthcare's approach combines empathy with practical tools for healing. Emphasizing the inherent strengths of each individual, the focus lies on achieving meaningful outcomes. Through a warm and collaborative atmosphere, clients receive personalized care from a dedicated team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals committed to their well-being. Our programs, A Mission for Michael , Mission Prep , and Mission Connection , each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

Media Contact

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

949-259-6377 x 225

SOURCE AMFM Healthcare

