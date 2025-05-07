403
Trump's Foreign Tariff Threat Shakes Film Industry
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a potential 100 percent tariff on films produced overseas has generated significant turmoil within Hollywood and the broader global entertainment sector. The announcement immediately triggered a downturn on Wall Street, with entertainment company stocks, including those of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., experiencing declines.
Industry leaders from major studios and streaming services have expressed deep concern, warning that such a policy could severely damage a critical component of the U.S. economy. The initial proposal has been met with widespread disapproval from industry officials and analysts, as reported by a news outlet.
Morgan Stanley analysts, in a client note, described the concept as "ill-defined," emphasizing that imposing 100 percent duties on film production costs "would lead to fewer films, more expensive films, and lower earnings for all in the business."
White House spokesman Kush Desai clarified in a statement on Monday that "no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made," while confirming that "the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."
A media report noted, "At this stage, there are more questions than answers about Trump's movie tariffs threat."
