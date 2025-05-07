Otto Aviation CEO Paul Touw To Serve As Keynote Speaker At The 4Th Annual Sustainable Skies World Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Touw to unveil how Otto's breakthrough tech behind the Phantom 3500 aircraft is enabling a new era of ultra-efficient, low-emission flight

FORTH WORTH, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otto Aviation, a pioneering force in sustainable aviation, today announced that its CEO Paul Touw will serve as a keynote speaker at the 4th annual Sustainable Skies World Summit 2025 , organized and hosted by Farnborough International. The event runs May 14–15 and is a pivotal gathering for stakeholders across the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Titled“Revolutionizing Aviation Sustainability with Laminar Flow Technology,” Touw's May 14 keynote will take industry leaders behind the scenes of Otto's groundbreaking aircraft, the Phantom 3500-the first true aircraft of the sustainability era. Featuring an AI-supported clean sheet design, transonic super-laminar flow architecture, cutting-edge aerodynamics, and a spacious cabin, the Phantom 3500 delivers unmatched fuel efficiency, reduced operating costs, and dramatically lower emissions, without compromising luxury or performance.









“As the aviation industry faces growing pressure to decarbonize, true transformation requires rethinking the aircraft itself, beyond fuel alternatives,” said Touw.“I'm honored to join industry peers at Sustainable Skies 2025 to share how Otto is pushing the boundaries of what sustainable flight can be.”

His keynote will also lay the groundwork for a follow-up panel discussion focused on the future of flight, shifting the conversation beyond fuel alternatives to the engineering breakthroughs shaping next-generation aviation.

Touw is a visionary entrepreneur, engineer, and private pilot with years of aerospace experience. He previously founded and led XOJET, a disruptive private aviation company, and co-founded Ariba, a supply chain technology firm now part of the SAP portfolio. At Otto, he's on a mission to redefine aviation through bold thinking and breakthrough design.

In addition, Otto Aviation will make a major announcement on June 17 at 9 a.m. in the U.S. Pavilion during the 55 th edition of the International Paris Air Show . Media and industry attendees are encouraged to attend for an exclusive update on the company's next chapter in sustainable flight.

About Otto

Otto Aviation is an advanced aerospace company committed to transforming private and regional aviation through innovative aircraft design. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Otto is developing the Phantom 3500, a new, clean-sheet design aircraft that establishes – and leads – a new category in highly efficient, affordable, and sustainable business jet aviation. Learn more at ottoaviation.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Worden

...al

+1-248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at