Centergrid Partners With Vergeio To Expand Vmware Alternative Solutions With Expert Cloud Hosting And Migration Services

- Chris Beard, COO of CenterGridCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CenterGrid, a leading provider of cloud hosting, private infrastructure, and managed services, is proud to announce an official partnership with VergeIO, a pioneer in simplified, software-defined data center (SDDC) solutions and a powerful VMware alternative.This strategic partnership brings together CenterGrid's deep expertise in cloud migration, hosting, and managed services with VergeIO's innovative virtualization platform, offering enterprise and mid-market organizations a modern, cost-effective alternative to VMware's legacy systems.As organizations evaluate new virtualization paths in the wake of industry shifts, the CenterGrid and VergeIO collaboration will provide a seamless option for businesses seeking to modernize their infrastructure. CenterGrid will offer migration planning, implementation, and ongoing management services to clients looking to transition to VergeIO's unified platform.“Our customers are looking for trusted, proven options that reduce complexity and cost without compromising performance,” said Chris Beard, COO of CenterGrid.“VergeIO's software-defined approach to virtualization is exactly what the market needs, and we're excited to pair it with our hosting and migration services to deliver an end-to-end experience.”"CenterGrid's commitment to delivering powerful, cost-effective infrastructure solutions aligns perfectly with VergeIO's mission to simplify virtualization. As Channel Director, I'm excited to see this partnership accelerate access to our ultraconverged technology for customers seeking a smarter VMware alternative." - Nick Matheson, Channel Director, VergeIOThrough this partnership, CenterGrid will also host VergeIO environments in its secure Midwest-based data center facilities, offering clients highly available, compliant, and supported virtualization solutions as a service.About CenterGridCenterGrid is a trusted managed IT infrastructure and cloud services provider, specializing in secure private cloud, virtual data centers, colocation, backup, and service desk solutions. CenterGrid empowers IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives by delivering flexible, reliable infrastructure support and migration services. For more information, visit .About VergeIOVergeIO is the future of virtualization and *the* leading VMware Alternative. Unlike hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), its ultraconverged infrastructure (UCI) collapses the traditional IT stack (virtualization, storage, and networking) into an integrated data center operating environment, VergeOS. Its efficiency enables greater workload density using existing hardware while improving data resiliency. The result is dramatically lower costs, improved availability, and greatly simplified IT. For more information visit .For Media Inquiries:CenterGrid...513-473-1585Verge...734-555-4567

