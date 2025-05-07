Wiring Africa's Industrial Future: African Development Bank’S Helping To Spur Botswana's Automotive Revolution

The Botswanan town of Lobatse, some 70 km south of Gaborone, has been transformed into a vibrant manufacturing centre. Across sprawling factory floors, hundreds of skilled hands meticulously assemble intricate wiring harnesses - components that will eventually power Volkswagen and Nissan vehicles across Africa and beyond.

In the automotive industry, wire harnesses are an intricate arrangement of wires, connectors, and components. They serve as vehicles' central nervous systems, enabling the transmission of electrical signals and power throughout the automobile.

This is Delta Automotive Technologies, where strategic financing from the African Development Bank has catalysed a manufacturing renaissance that extends far beyond the factory wallsThe company makes wiring harnesses primarily for Volkswagen and Nissan.. For decades, Botswana's economic history was written in diamonds. Today, a new chapter is unfolding as the African Development Bank's $80 million credit line to the Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) for businesses in the country fuels Delta Automotive's transformation into a manufacturing powerhouse.

"This funding hasn't just built infrastructure - it's built opportunity," says Darryn Hattingh, Delta's Director of Manufacturing. "We've built a world-class operation that competes globally while creating opportunity locally. The support enables us to industrialise not just today's production lines, but tomorrow's innovations. It will support us to industrialise future businesses obtained through Volkswagen.”

The firm, which is based in Botswana, makes wiring harnesses for Volkswagen's Polo Vivo and Polo 270, and Nissan's H60 brands.

It currently makes 120 vehicle harness sets for Volkswagen South Africa per day. By 2027, it hopes to create 340 vehicle sets for Volkswagen and 111 for Nissan in South Africa.

Women powering an industrial revolution

As one walks through Delta's expansive manufacturing facility, one fact is immediately apparent: in a traditionally male-dominated industry, women's expertise is driving this operation forward. An impressive 75% of Delta's workforce is female, shattering glass ceilings with every wire harness assembled.

For Clara Kaekane, a product and process engineer at Delta, the significance goes beyond personal achievement: "Every component we make is a challenge to outdated assumptions about gender and engineering work. I'm not just building car parts - I'm building a new perception of what is possible for women in manufacturing across Africa.”

Kaekane feels empowered to work at the management level in the automotive industry, which is normally male-dominated.

“This is a great opportunity for our country and company,” she says.

Connecting communities to global value chains

The hum of activity at Delta's plant represents more than manufacturing - it is the sound of Botswana's integration into sophisticated global supply networks. Currently producing 120 vehicle wiring harnesses daily, with plans to nearly triple output by 2027, Delta is an example of how African manufacturers can excel in precision-demanding global industries.

"What is happening here is the physical manifestation of our High 5 development priorities, particularly 'Industrialize Africa' and 'Integrate Africa'. It also provides skills to the people of Africa," said the African Development Bank's Deputy Director General for Southern Africa, Moono Mupotola. "Each wire harness connects not just vehicle components, but Botswana's workforce to global value chains, rural communities to industrial opportunities, and traditional economies to a diversified future."

Scaling impact: From hundreds to thousands

The numbers tell a compelling story: There are 327 employees today, expected to grow to 1,000 within four years. Behind those numbers are families supported, skills developed, and communities transformed. With 95% of the workforce Botswana nationals, the company has become a major driver of local economic empowerment.

"We're seeing multiple development dividends from this single investment," says Benedicta Abosi of BDC. "Delta's growth is generating export earnings, creating quality jobs, developing technical skills and, perhaps most importantly, demonstrating what's possible when development finance meets entrepreneurial vision."

She explained that five years ago, the Botswana Development Corporation supported multiple businesses, including Delta Automotive Technologies, through a $80 million line of credit facility from the African Development Bank.

A blueprint for African industrial transformation, Delta's success offers a replicable model for industrial development across the continent. By strategically supporting companies integrated into global supply chains, development finance can simultaneously address unemployment, gender inequality, economic diversification, and regional integration.

As workers at Delta Automotive Technologies continue to assemble the components that will power vehicles across the region; they're also creating a template for how African development finance can catalyse inclusive industrial transformation.

“This has definitely been a good investment for the African Development Bank, and this is how we see development financing working in Africa, Mupotola added.

