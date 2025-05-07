MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Trend Micro Delivers AI-Powered Threat Detection with AWS Infrastructure Support and NVIDIA Integration" data-link=" Micro Delivers AI-Powered Threat Detection with AWS Infrastructure Support and NVIDIA Integration" class="whatsapp" Proactive security with AI-powered model built for modern enterprise workloads



NVIDIA Morpheus Digital Fingerprinting : Identifies subtle anomalies to enable proactive detection of unknown threats.

NVIDIA RAPIDS : Accelerate large-scale data classification, enabling real-time detection and prevention of sensitive information leakage. AWS Cloud-Native Architecture : Trend Vision One platform runs natively on AWS, benefiting from the elasticity, global availability, and built-in security of AWS services. This foundation allows for continuous innovation in AI-powered detection while meeting enterprise performance and compliance requirements.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced new AI-powered threat detection capabilities designed specifically for enterprises embracing AI at scale. This effort brings together Trend's deep security expertise with NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, leveraging AWS infrastructure to support scalable, enterprise-ready deployment.The solution is built to help organizations secure AI-driven workloads and business processes without compromising performance or flexibility. As enterprises scale their AI ambitions from generative AI (GenAI) to agentic AI , new attack surfaces emerge, including threats of data theft, sabotage, and disruption.To head off the threat of data theft, sabotage, and disruption, Trend is launching a new AI Detection Model leveraging the NVIDIA Morpheus AI framework, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, deployed on scalable, high-performance AWS cloud infrastructure.Trend selected AWS for its global availability, integrated security, and compliance-ready architecture, while NVIDIA provides advanced AI frameworks and the computing power needed to run detection models with unmatched speed and precision. This tightly integrated architecture enables real-time analysis of vast data streams for faster, more precise threat detection.'Built on AWS's cloud-native infrastructure, Trend's platform takes full advantage of NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing capabilities to power scalable, low-latency threat detection. With AWS's global footprint and integrated services, Trend can securely process telemetry at scale, adapt detection models to evolving threats, and support customers worldwideall while accelerating time to value.'Beyond this integration, other elements of the Trend Vision One platform also leverage AWS AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, supporting Workbench Insights to improve investigation workflows and provide deeper context for SOC teams during incident response.: 'AI is reshaping the enterprise, and security has to evolve just as fast. We're bringing together best-in-class partners in both cloud and AI to deliver something truly differentiated. AWS's secure and resilient infrastructure gives us the scale, performance, and global availability needed to meet the always-on demands of today's enterprises. So our customers can detect and respond to threats faster, with confidence.'To meet these challenges, Trend's new anomaly detection capability applies AI models built on NVIDIA Morpheus to identify never-before-seen patterns in telemetry and logs. Powered by AWS, the solution rapidly scales across massive data sets, enabling Trend Vision Oneto build customer-specific detection models that prioritize the most critical events for faster response by security teams.Strategic technology highlights include:: 'We're dealing with an increasingly complex environment with more data. Trend stands out as it doesn't just provide threat intelligence, it helps make sense of it. Our team can access Trend's AI-powered platform directly via AWS Marketplace, streamlining procurement and deployment across global cloud environments. This powerful combination allows us to strengthen our security posture and identify threats much faster than we could manually.'To learn more about Trend Micro's AI security strategy, please visit:Hashtag: #trendmicro

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.





