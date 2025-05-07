“War Means No Victory-Only The Death Of Humanity,” Say Voices From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As tensions once again rise between India and Pakistan following a deadly exchange of fire and allegations over recent attacks, voices from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa speak out against war, urging peace and highlighting the lasting trauma and devastation such conflicts bring.

According to Pakistan Army's spokesperson, the Indian military launched a surprise attack during the night, targeting mosques and civilian populations in Pakistan. The strike killed at least 29 civilians, including two children, and left 46 others injured. In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed a military post along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian authorities and international media confirmed the downing of three jets, while reports emerged of Indian forces raising a white flag, signaling surrender in certain contested areas.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on social media platform X, described India's operation as“Operation Sindoor,” claiming it was a response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. India accused Pakistan of orchestrating the Pahalgam incident and claimed to have targeted alleged militant hideouts across the border in retaliation.

Amid escalating rhetoric and military claims, TNN reached out to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ask a critical question: Is there ever a real winner in war?

Sarah, a 26-year-old, calls war a horrifying prospect.“I never want to see a war between Pakistan and India. Both nations are already facing poverty, and a war will only result in innocent deaths and deepen economic misery for millions.”

Imran Ahmad from Peshawar expresses patriotism but acknowledges the heavy cost.“If India violates our sovereignty, we will definitely respond. This is not just the army's fight-it's the nation's fight. But yes, war brings destruction. When innocent people are attacked in the dark of night, we have no choice but to defend ourselves.”

Akbar Khan, an 88-year-old resident of Mohmand district, offers historical perspective.“Whoever claims victory in war is merely trying to comfort their ego. Every war ends in mutual loss-of life, resources, and stability. Look at the Soviet Union: once a superpower, it fragmented after its invasion of Afghanistan. The U.S. too, left Afghanistan overnight after years of conflict. War yields nothing but destruction.”

According to him, war is nothing but temporary occupation.“Geopolitical and economic pressures eventually force occupiers to retreat. War doesn't bring winners-only the downfall of humanity. Why do we indulge such destructive urges for the sake of political egos and personal interests?”

Bibi Zarin, an elderly Afghan woman who migrated to Peshawar from Kabul in 1979, recounts the horror of war from her own life.“War is terrifying and leaves scars on generations. Ask those who've lived it what peace really means.”

She has lived in Pakistan for decades but remains caught between identities.“I became a grandmother in Peshawar, but I'm still seen as an Afghan. Now, after building a life here, I'm being asked to leave again. I've lost one home already; I don't want others to face the same fate. I pray for peace-for everyone.”

Her words, like those of many others, reflect a simple yet profound truth: while governments engage in conflict for political goals, it is the ordinary people who suffer and carry the scars for generations.

As calls for revenge and displays of military strength echo on both sides, the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are clear in their message- war is not the answer. Peace is.