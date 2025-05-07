Servicepower Acquires Inveniam, Revolutionizing Field Service Management With Vision AI Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va. and PARIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading provider of field service management software, today announced its acquisition of Inveniam, a French-based pioneer in AI-powered computer vision technology designed to automate quality assurance for field operations. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in ServicePower's mission to drive innovation and automation in the global field service management industry.

Inveniam is a fully managed AI-powered visual analysis solution for enterprises in the telecommunications, utilities, and complex infrastructure industries.

Inveniam delivers cutting-edge visual intelligence solutions that allow enterprises-particularly in the telecommunications, utilities, and infrastructure sectors-to conduct real-time quality assurance and operational assessments as well as guide the work technicians are performing in the field with computer vision and AI techniques. With this acquisition, ServicePower strengthens its ability to offer data-driven, automated insights that reduce costs, boost technician efficiency, and elevate the customer experience.

"This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for ServicePower and our customers," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "Inveniam's proprietary AI technology enables us to bring a new layer of intelligence to the field-allowing for smarter decision-making, real-time visual diagnostics, and better service outcomes. We're excited to integrate Inveniam's vision into our platform and push the boundaries of what field service technology can achieve."

"Joining forces with ServicePower represents a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize field operations through Vision AI," added Ahmed Ghorbal, founder, and chief executive officer of Inveniam. "Since founding Inveniam, I've been driven by the goal of turning visual complexity in the field into scalable, real-time intelligence. Integrating our technology into ServicePower's esteemed platform amplifies our impact, bringing us closer to a future where field operations are smarter, more autonomous, and highly efficient."

The integration of Inveniam's technology will allow ServicePower customers to benefit from AI-powered visual data capture and analysis-automating everything from fiber optic installation checks to asset condition monitoring. This will drive higher first-time fix and install rates, reduce manual oversight, and support predictive service models.

ServicePower plans to integrate Inveniam's capabilities into its platform over the coming months, with dedicated solutions tailored to key verticals, including telecommunications, utilities, and infrastructure.

The transaction officially closed on May 6, 2025. Financial details were not disclosed.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling , intelligent automated contractor dispatch , and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies , including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower .

About Inveniam

Founded in 2018, Inveniam is a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions that enhance operational efficiency in telecommunications, utilities, and infrastructure sectors. Recognized for its innovative approach, Inveniam has partnered with industry leaders to transform field operations through advanced visual data analysis. To learn more, visit inveniam/ .

Media Contact:

ServicePower

Heather Mills

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ServicePower

