Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software), By Content (Audio, Video, Image), By Platform, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, By End Use, By Resolution, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic content recognition market size is estimated to reach USD 10.31 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2030.

The significant growth is attributed to the increase in developments in smart TVs and streaming devices, upsurge in the use of automatic content recognition by media and entertainment companies, and the demand for audience measurement and analytics. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence and their significance in analyzing vast amounts of data and recognizing patterns and trends are expected to encourage market growth in upcoming years.

The primary function of automatic content recognition (ACR) technology is to identify and analyze audio, video, or other content in real-time, instigating its usage across various industries, especially media & entertainment. Several market players are keen on providing innovative and efficient ACR technology solutions to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, Google LLC provides Vision AI, which comprises an innovative and fully managed development environment, Vertex AI Vision. It helps users create computer vision applications or derive insights from images and videos with pre-trained APIs, AutoML, or custom models.

ACR is used to identify content consumers view in real-time, allowing advertisers to deliver more relevant and targeted advertisements. It plays a substantial role in delivering targeted ads to consumers. The responsible use of ACR technology in advertising can benefit consumers and companies as long as privacy and security are maintained.

ACR technology works across various media platforms, including linear cable television, CTV systems, and video games. The marketing and advertising efforts in different industries, such as consumer electronics, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, etc., can benefit from using ACR technology for targeted advertising.

The share of TV and other digital ad spending is further projected to create opportunities for the market.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Report Highlights



Based on component, the software segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 74.22% in 2024

The services segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 21.7% from 2025 to 2030

Based on content, the audio segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024

Based on platform, the smart TVs segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024 The automatic content recognition market in North America accounted for the second-largest revenue share of 33.84% in 2024

Key Attributes:

