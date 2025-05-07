New Inpatient Rehabilitation Center Opens In Anaheim Through Faith And Mental Health Partnership

Dr. Norman Quintero leads prayer at Gethsemane Fellowship of Churches International in Anaheim, the spiritual home now partnered with Path of Light Counseling to launch a new inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation program-uniting faith and clinical car

Uniting faith and clinical care, a new Anaheim-based inpatient center opens to help individuals break free from addiction and reclaim their lives.

- Dr. Norman QuinteroANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking step toward holistic healing, Gethsemane Fellowship of Churches International and Path of Light Counseling, two community pillars rooted in compassion and transformation , have joined forces to launch a new inpatient Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center in the heart of Anaheim. Located at 1274 N Grove St, Anaheim, CA 92806, the center will offer a revolutionary model of care that blends professional mental health treatment with the unshakable hope of faith.The program, under the direction of Dr. Norman Quintero, a licensed mental health provider and Senior Pastor of Gethsemane, is designed not merely to treat addiction-but to break its chains for good.“This is a unique opportunity to help the husband, the wife, the son or daughter who has been forgotten, or who has nowhere left to go,” said Dr. Quintero.“Addiction doesn't just affect individuals-it wounds families, breaks homes, and isolates the most vulnerable. But we are here to declare that no one is beyond restoration.”More than a clinic, the center is a lifeline, offering residential, faith-integrated recovery services to those ready to commit to change. Open to the community regardless of faith affiliation, the program is rooted in dignity, clinical best practices, and the belief that every soul is worthy of redemption.For over two decades, Dr. Quintero has been a fierce advocate for the underserved-spearheading food distribution programs for struggling families, annual toy drives for children, and counseling initiatives for survivors of abuse. His life's work has touched thousands across California and beyond. Now, with the creation of this inpatient recovery program, he takes one more step in his relentless pursuit of healing for those who have been written off by society.“Sometimes we forget that those who are trapped in addiction are also human beings-the son or daughter, the mother or father, the husband or wife. This is not the time to turn away. This is the time to act, to build, to heal,” Dr. Quintero added.The center invites members of the community, healthcare professionals, and faith leaders to join the movement-as supporters, volunteers, and partners in the sacred work of restoration.To learn more, get involved, or refer someone in need, please visit our offices at 1274 N Grove St, Anaheim, or contact us directly at (747) 284-9992.Dr. Quintero is currently seeking additional residential properties to expand the reach of the inpatient program, ensuring that no cry for help goes unanswered.MEDIA CONTACT:Path of Light Counseling & Gethsemane Fellowship of Churches InternationalAttn: Media Relations1274 N Grove St, Anaheim, CA 92806📞 (747) 284-9992📧 ...

