Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin announces possible Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin announces possible Putin-Trump meeting


2025-05-07 07:05:50
(MENAFN) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to happen, although the timing remains undecided, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Sunday. Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Peskov emphasized that both leaders have publicly expressed their willingness to meet, but such a summit would occur only “at the appropriate time” following proper preparation.

His comments come after Putin met with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg on Friday. According to the Kremlin, their discussions focused on potential solutions to the Ukraine conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Witkoff’s visit was part of Trump’s broader strategy to push for a ceasefire in the conflict. It followed earlier meetings in Washington between Trump advisors and Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev.

In March, Trump and Putin spoke by phone for over two hours, during which Trump proposed a 30-day mutual ceasefire, including a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. Putin reportedly agreed and instructed the Russian military accordingly.

The Kremlin highlighted that both leaders aim for a comprehensive and lasting peace rather than a short-term resolution. Russia stressed that any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, including security guarantees and an end to foreign military support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

MENAFN07052025000045015687ID1109517809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search