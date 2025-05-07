403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin announces possible Putin-Trump meeting
(MENAFN) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to happen, although the timing remains undecided, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Sunday. Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Peskov emphasized that both leaders have publicly expressed their willingness to meet, but such a summit would occur only “at the appropriate time” following proper preparation.
His comments come after Putin met with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg on Friday. According to the Kremlin, their discussions focused on potential solutions to the Ukraine conflict.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Witkoff’s visit was part of Trump’s broader strategy to push for a ceasefire in the conflict. It followed earlier meetings in Washington between Trump advisors and Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev.
In March, Trump and Putin spoke by phone for over two hours, during which Trump proposed a 30-day mutual ceasefire, including a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. Putin reportedly agreed and instructed the Russian military accordingly.
The Kremlin highlighted that both leaders aim for a comprehensive and lasting peace rather than a short-term resolution. Russia stressed that any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, including security guarantees and an end to foreign military support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
His comments come after Putin met with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg on Friday. According to the Kremlin, their discussions focused on potential solutions to the Ukraine conflict.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Witkoff’s visit was part of Trump’s broader strategy to push for a ceasefire in the conflict. It followed earlier meetings in Washington between Trump advisors and Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev.
In March, Trump and Putin spoke by phone for over two hours, during which Trump proposed a 30-day mutual ceasefire, including a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. Putin reportedly agreed and instructed the Russian military accordingly.
The Kremlin highlighted that both leaders aim for a comprehensive and lasting peace rather than a short-term resolution. Russia stressed that any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, including security guarantees and an end to foreign military support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment