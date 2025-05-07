403
GCC Chief Affirms Importance Of Joint Arab Work In Challenging Times
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi stressed on Wednesday the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in light of current challenges and unifying positions in a way that contributes to supporting security and stability in the region.
In a press release, the General Secretariat said that Al-Budaiwi participated in the periodic meeting of Arab Ambassadors at the Kuwait Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi reviewed the progress of the GCC, highlighting its most prominent achievements in various political, economic, and developmental fields, and its pivotal role in promoting regional and international stability, as well as consolidating cooperation and integration between member states, it said.
Views were exchanged on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest, it pointed out.
From their side, their excellences the Arab Ambassadors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed their appreciation for the active role played by the Cooperation Council in supporting the paths of joint Gulf-Arab cooperation and coordination in a way that benefits their peoples, it noted.
Al-Budaiwi expressed his thanks and appreciation for this gracious invitation. He also thanked Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shaikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for hosting this meeting, noting that such meetings and gatherings contribute to the exchange of views and the strengthening of fraternal ties between the ambassadors, it added. (end)
