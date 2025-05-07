Global Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market To Reach USD 305 Billion By 2034, Growing At 6.3% CAGR

Market growth driven by rising health awareness, increased demand in healthcare and hospitality, and post-pandemic sanitation habits.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global market for cleaning and hygiene products will reach a valuation of USD 164.8 billion by the end of 2024. It is then expected to be valued at about USD 305 billion by the end of 2034, with an average annual compound growth rate (CAGR) projected at 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.Global demand for cleaning and hygiene products is growing at an incredible rate. Health consciousness is increasing, as well as various demands in health care, hospitality, and food processing sectors, which are leading to growth in this market. Improved sanitation behavior, as inducted by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased demand for cleaning products. New avenues of growth are opening up in this market with a rise in disposable income and urbanization.Explore Industry Trends and Developments – Request Your Sample Report!The industry majors are innovating by introducing eco-friendly and efficient cleaning solutions to complement traditional products, thereby keeping up with the trends. This is helping in meeting the increasing consumer demand for effectiveness and sustainability. A wide range of applications, regional shifts, and key industry players will shape the future of cleaning and hygiene solutions in the market.Key Drivers.Health and Hygiene Awareness: An increase in the awareness of hygiene, both personal and public, worldwide has also led to a rise in the demand for cleaning products, especially disinfectants and sanitizers, with recent health crises such as COVID-19..Industrial Demand: Cleanliness and hygiene are constantly on the rise in industries like healthcare, foodservice, and hospitality. The food processing industry requires hygiene to ensure that no contaminants are present, thereby maintaining safety standards for food..Technological Advancements: Innovation in the formulation of cleaning products, including all-purpose cleaners, green solutions, and automated cleaning systems, is driving growth in the market as it becomes more efficient and provides more environmentally friendly alternatives than traditional products..Environmental Consciousness: As environmental issues continue to be raised, the market is rapidly shifting toward eco-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic cleaning products. This has opened up new markets for companies specializing in green cleaning solutions.Regional AnalysisThe global cleaning and hygiene product market is segmented into key regions:.North America: The largest market for cleaning and hygiene products, driven by high awareness regarding hygiene standards and increased demand from the healthcare and foodservice sectors. Companies in the U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of introducing innovative, eco-friendly products..Europe: Europe follows closely with significant demand for green cleaning products. Countries like Germany and France are major consumers of both residential and industrial cleaning solutions, with stringent regulations boosting the demand for high-quality, certified products..Asia-Pacific: This region shows the fastest growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle class. The demand for cleaning products is surging in countries like China, India, and Japan, driven by both residential and industrial applications..Latin America & Middle East & Africa: These regions are gradually increasing their demand for cleaning products as urbanization and industrialization spread, creating new opportunities for companies to introduce their products.Uncover new possibilities explore groundbreaking insights and opportunities with our Home and Living Sector Reports!Recent Trends.Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products: As environmentally conscious consumers continue to grow in number, demand for eco-friendly, naturally non-toxic, chemical-based cleaning supplies delivered in sustainably sourced, reduced waste packaging has increased markedly..Multipurpose Cleaners: Products that can be used for multiple purposes, such as both surface cleaning and disinfection, are being widely used these days because of their convenience and cost-effectiveness..Automated Cleaning Solutions: It develops automated cleaning machines for business usage and residence for the time it saves the organization and even can save people for labor expenses by using modern robot technology in recent times.Key Companies Profiled.Colgate-Palmolive Company.The Procter & Gamble Company.Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.Unilever plc.Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.Church & Dwight Co., Inc..Kao Corporation.S.C. Johnson & Son Inc..McBride plc.Vikara Services Pvt. Ltd.Some of the key developments.In November 2022, Reckitt and Essity unveiled a collaborative effort, introducing a lineup of co-branded sanitation products tailored for discerning executive hygiene consumers. This partnership reflected a strategic synergy aimed at addressing evolving cleanliness needs with innovative solutions..In March 2023, Sunpure made its debut in the Indian market, offering robotic cleaning systems for Spring Energy's solar projects. The initiative not only underscored technological advancement but also contributed to the sustainable productivity of solar power systems.Get Full Access of this Report:Market Segmentation1.Product Type:oSurface Cleaners: Products designed for cleaning floors, countertops, walls, and other surfaces.oDisinfectants & Sanitizers: Used to kill bacteria and viruses, especially in healthcare settings.oAir Fresheners: Products aimed at deodorizing and providing a pleasant scent to environments.oDetergents: Used primarily for laundry and fabric cleaning.oSpecialty Products: Includes products for specific applications such as industrial cleaners or eco-friendly solutions.2.End-User:oResidentialoCommercial (Offices, Retail, and Hospitality)oIndustrial (Manufacturing, Healthcare, etc.)oFoodservice3.Distribution Channel:oOnline RetailoSupermarkets & HypermarketsoSpecialty StoresoConvenience StoresExplore Related Research Reports on Home and Living IndustryUncoated Paper Market Outlook: Trends, Growth Forecast, and Industry Insights Through 2035:Wall Art Market Outlook: Growth Analysis, Key Trends, and Forecast Through 2035:Smoke Alarm Market Outlook: Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2035:Smart Entertainment Systems Market Outlook: Trends and Growth Forecast Through 2035:Car Detailing Services Market Outlook: Growth Analysis, Key Trends, and Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.