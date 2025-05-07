Bringing India-Pakistan Back From The Brink Of A Disastrous War

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two weeks after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, India and Pakistan appear to be on the brink of war .

Now a further 26 people in Pakistan are reported to have been killed in Indian missile strikes against what the government called“terrorist infrastructure.” Pakistan claims it has shot down five Indian air force jets and a drone in retaliation for what it describes as this“act of war.”

The countries have closed their borders and shut down their airspace to each other and have suspended all trade. With both countries possessing nuclear weapons, the rising tension makes managing escalation particularly urgent.

A key factor in the de-escalation of past crises has been Washington's role as a third-party crisis manager. While the recent call for restraint from the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, shows US concerns over the gathering crisis, there are considerable uncertainties surrounding what role the US is prepared to play in de-escalation.

US president Donald Trump remarked after the attack that he is“sure they'll figure it out one way or the other ... There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been”, which appears to put the onus of de-escalation on New Delhi and Islamabad.

What is needed now is robust, real-time crisis communication between the two nations. Instead, both sides appear ready to ratchet up tensions further, with inflammatory rhetoric, enhanced military preparedness and skirmishing along the so-called line of control which separates the two countries in Kashmir.

The need to give reassurance to each party through empathetic communication is particularly important in the India-Pakistan context. First, the risks of escalation between India and Pakistan are greater than they were in 2019 after the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist bombing , which killed 40 Indian troops at Pulwama near to Kashmir's main town of Srinagar.