Why India-Pakistan Are Most Likely Going To War

MENAFN - Asia Times) India conducted military strikes against Pakistan overnight, hitting numerous sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and deeper into Pakistan itself. Security officials say precision strike weapon systems , including drones, were used to carry out the strikes.

While there's still much uncertainty around what's happened, it is clear both sides are closer to a major conflict than they have been in years – perhaps decades.

We've seen these kinds of crises before. India and Pakistan have fought full-scale wars many times over the years, in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. There were also cross-border strikes between the two sides in 2016 and 2019 that did not lead to a larger war.

These conflicts were limited because there was an understanding, given both sides possess nuclear weapons, that escalating to a full-scale war would be very dangerous. That imposed some control on both sides, or at least some caution.

There was also external pressure from the United States and others on both occasions not to allow those conflicts to spiral out of control. While it's possible both sides will exercise similar restraint now, there may be less pressure from other countries to compel them to do so.

In this context, tensions can escalate quickly. And when they do, it's difficult to get both sides to back down and return to where they were before.

Volunteers recover a body from the rubble of a mosque damaged by a suspected Indian missile near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Photo: MD Mughal / AP



Why did India strike now?

India says it was retaliating for a terror attack last month on mostly Indian tourists in heavily militarised Kashmir, which both sides claim. The attack left 26 dead.