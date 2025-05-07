Europe Must Shift From Logic Of Helping Ukraine To Integrating Its Defense Industry - Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The EU and its member states must continue military support for Ukraine, but at the same time pay more attention to the further integration of the Ukrainian and European defense industries. In this context, the EU must move from the logic of direct supplies of military aid to Ukraine to placing defense orders directly in Ukraine, which is the most effective way to support its war effort.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke in Strasbourg at today's plenary session of the European Parliament, during the debate on supporting a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia is a permanent threat for the whole of Europe. So Ukraine must be strong enough to deter any future attack with deterrence through denial. Europe has already supported Ukraine with EUR 50 billion in military aid. But now we must move from a logic of aid to a logic of integration of our defense Industries. And this is the central element in our white paper Readiness 2030 when encouraging our member states to place orders directly in Ukraine's defense industry. Because this is the most effective and the most cost-efficient way to support Ukraine's military efforts,” Ursula von der Leyen stressed.

She noted that in its military support for Ukraine, Europe should follow the so-called“wild animal strategy” to make Ukraine strong enough that no aggressor would dare to attack it again.

“We're focusing in particular on defense tech and innovation. Throughout the war, Ukraine has used technology to shift the dynamics on the battlefield even, and especially when, Russian forces were stronger in numbers. But we also know that Russia has also learned from the war. So our goal together with Ukraine is to be strong. So that Ukraine is indigestible for any potential invader,” the European Commission President said, to the applause of the European MEPs.

As reported earlier, key debates on ways for the European Union to support a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine took place today in Strasbourg during the plenary session of the European Parliament.