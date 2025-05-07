403
France Calls On India, Pakistan To Restraint, Avoid Military Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 7 (KUNA) -- France called on Pakistan and India to restraint and avoid their military escalation after each country launch attacks against each other, said Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday.
Barrot, during a television interview, called both countries to avoid escalation, affirming that he would be contacting his Indian counterpart in a few hours to discuss the alarming situation.
India and Pakistan exchanged military strikes recently, leading to the death and injury of many people and hiking tension in their region. (end)
mao
