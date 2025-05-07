Printed Signage Materials Market Report 2025 - Printed Signage Faces Competitive Pressures From Digital Alternatives While Innovation In 3D And Textile Printing Opens New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific Dominates Printed Signage Materials Market with Fastest Growth Driven by Urbanization and Retail Expansion

The "Printed Signage Materials Market: Analysis By Material Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" report

The global printed signage materials market value in 2024 stood at US$46.73 billion, and is likely to reach US$55.83 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.01%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

One of the prominent factors driving the rise in printed signage materials' demand include expanding retail industry and increasing advertising expenditure across various business sectors. Printed signage has remained a crucial component of advertising campaigns, driving demand for materials such as banners, billboards, and posters.

Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies have also led to increased demand for signage materials for urban beautification, transportation infrastructure, and public facilities. Furthermore, the printed signage materials market is predicted to grow due to escalating regulatory demands, growing awareness of using ecofriendly materials, growing popularity of soft signage and 3D printing.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material Type: According to the report, the global printed signage materials market is bifurcated into four segments based on the type of material: paper and paperboard, plastic, metal and others. Plastic segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to its affordability, light weight, greater durability, versatility etc. Plastics are staple of the sign and sign industry, commonly used for all type of banners, vehicle wraps, and outdoor signage since plastic offers excellent resistance to chemicals and has good insulating properties and is also weather resistance.

While, paper and paperboard segment is the fastest growing segment as paper board is a fully recyclable, sustainable option for short-term point-of-purchase (POP) displays, exhibits, signage (hanging and 3-dimensional), window displays, and sophisticated packaging. The affordability, versatility and recyclability of paper and paperboard make them popular choices for businesses seeking cost-effective signage solutions.

By Application: According to the report, the global printed signage materials market is bifurcated into seven applications: banners and posters, PoP displays, billboards, flags and backdrops, fleet graphics, backlit displays and others. Banners and posters acquired majority of share in the market in 2024, as they are portable, affordable, and simple to install. The widespread use of banners and posters across various industries, events, and public spaces drives market growth. While, PoP Displays segment is the fastest growing segment due to expanding retail industry.

The retail industry's focus on enhancing the customer shopping experience and increasing sales drives the demand for PoP displays. They play a crucial role in influencing purchasing decisions at the point of sale and differentiating brands from competitors. Future trends in PoP displays may include the integration of interactive elements, such as QR codes or NFC technology.

By End User: According to the report, the global printed signage materials market is bifurcated into six end users: retail, entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, BFSI and others. Retail segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 and is the fastest growing segment as well. The retail sector's continuous expansion, particularly with the growth of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores, drives demand for printed signage materials. Signage in retail environments plays a crucial role in attracting customers, enhancing the shopping experience, and driving sales. Future trends in retail signage may include focus on sustainability by adopting eco-friendly signage materials and incorporating QR codes or NFC technology for seamless omnichannel experiences.

By Region: The report provides insight into the printed signage materials market based on the geographical operations, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific printed signage materials market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 and is the fastest growing region as well, primarily owing to reasons such as rapid economic growth, increased consumer spending, urbanization, and infrastructure development, expansion of retail chains, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and entertainment venues.

Even, the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry is driving demand for printed signage materials in hotels, resorts, theme parks, airports, and tourist attractions for branding, wayfinding, and guest communication. Furthermore, with growing awareness of environmental issues, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable signage materials in the Asia Pacific region. China accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 because China's economic growth has not only bolstered consumer spending but also spurred infrastructural advancements, creating a demand surge for printed signage materials across diverse industries.

Global Printed Signage Materials Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: Printed signage materials, such as banners, posters, and vinyl graphics, are often more affordable than other advertising and marketing channels, especially when compared to electronic media or large-scale advertising campaigns. This affordability allows businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to allocate their budgets more efficiently.

Moreover, almost all the industries use printed signage for various purposes like manufacturing and industrial sector relies on printed signage for safety communication and operational guidance while in the entertainment and events industry printed signage takes center stage for event promotion and attendee guidance. This cost effectiveness clubbed with versatility of printed signage drives the growth of printed signage materials. Other significant growth drivers driving the market growth includes expanding retail industry, economic development, regulatory compliance etc.

Challenges: The growing popularity of digital signage poses a threat to the global printed signage materials market. The ease of deployment, environmental considerations, and the ability to measure the effectiveness of campaigns through data analytics contribute to the preference for digital signage. The technological advancements and sustainability issues challenge the market share of printed signage materials. Moreover, as compared to digital advertising, traditional printed signage may offer limited targeting and personalization capabilities.

Trends: Soft signage has emerged as a significant trend in the global printed signage materials market, driven by its versatility, visual appeal, and ease of use. Soft signage materials include fabrics like polyester, textile blends, and other flexible materials that can be printed with high-quality graphics and messaging. Advancements in textile printing technologies, such as dye-sublimation and direct-to-fabric printing, have improved the quality and efficiency of soft signage production. These innovations enable the creation of vibrant, high-resolution graphics on fabric materials.

Moreover, soft signage is often lightweight and portable and often aligns with sustainability. More trends are believed to augment the growth of printed signage materials market during the forecasted period include, increasing demand for large format printing, 3D printing for signage, rising focus on using eco-friendly printed signage materials, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Global printed signage market is highly fragmented with lots of competitors comprising a globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players in printing, advertisement, and marketing. Key players of global printed signage materials market are:

Thyssenkrupp AG Avery Dennison Corp Novelis Inc. 3A Composites GmbH IGEPA Group Gmbh & Co. Spandex AG ORAFOL Europe GmbH Antalis Lintec Europe (UK) Ltd. Vink Holdings Ltd Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA Signage Wow The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their services to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market.

For instance, in 2024, Avery Dennison incurred US$136.1 million expenditure in research and development to meet the growing demand of the printed signage industry. Similarly, In April 2022, ORAFOL Group invested approx. US$160 million to expand the production at its headquarter in Bradenburg. This investment will be used for the construction of two new production halls by 2025. ORAFOL will establish a completely autonomous production facility that will be used to finish plastics for numerous industries.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Printed Signage Materials: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Printed Signage Materials

2.1.2 Uses of Printed Signage Materials

2.2 Printed Signage Materials Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Printed Signage Materials Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Printed Signage Materials: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Material Type (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal and Others)

3.1.4 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Application (Banners and Posters, PoP Displays, Billboards, Flags and Backdrops, Fleet Graphics, Backlit Displays and Others)

3.1.5 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by End User (Retail, Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI and Others)

3.1.6 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Region

3.2 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Material Type Analysis

3.3 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Application Analysis

3.4 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Printed Signage Materials Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Printed Signage Materials Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Expanding Retail Industry

6.1.2 Economic Development

6.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness

6.1.4 Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

6.1.5 Usage of Printed Signage by Various Industries

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Growing Popularity of Digital Signage

6.2.2 Limitations in Extreme Weather Conditions

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Popularity of Soft Signage

6.3.2 Rising Focus on Using Eco-Friendly Printed Signage Materials

6.3.3 Increasing demand for Large Format Printing

6.3.4 3D Printing for Signage

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Thyssenkrupp AG (Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH)

8.2 Avery Dennison Corp.

8.3 Novelis Inc.

8.4 3A Composites Core Materials

8.5 IGEPA GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

8.6 Spandex AG

8.7 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

8.8 Antalis

8.9 LINTEC EUROPE (UK) Limited

8.10 Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA

8.11 Vink Holdings Limited

8.12 Signage Wow

