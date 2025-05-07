Valnet's Acquisition Of Polygon Sparks Editorial Overhaul And Staff Departures

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Valnet, the Canadian digital media conglomerate known for owning GameRant and TheGamer, has acquired gaming and entertainment website Polygon from Vox Media, leading to significant editorial changes and staff layoffs. The acquisition, announced on May 1, 2025, is part of Vox Media's strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core brands.

Following the sale, a substantial portion of Polygon's editorial team has been laid off or has chosen to depart. Notably, co-founder and editor-in-chief Chris Plante, special projects editor Matt Leone, senior reporter Nicole Carpenter, and curation editor Pete Volk have all exited the company. These departures coincide with the impending expiration of Vox Media's union contract with the Writers Guild of America East, which represented many of the affected staff members.

Valnet's acquisition has drawn criticism for its handling of the transition. Chris Grant, Vox Media's group publisher for The Verge and formerly for Polygon, expressed frustration over Valnet's lack of communication during the process, stating that the company“literally refused to meet with me or answer a single question of mine throughout this process.” Valnet's Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Rony Arzoumanian, responded by indicating that the company primarily dealt with Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff during the acquisition discussions.

Despite the upheaval, Valnet has expressed optimism about Polygon's future. Arzoumanian emphasized plans for substantial investment, staff rebuilding, and long-term development, stating that Valnet aims to“do what's right for Polygon.” Approximately ten existing staff members are transitioning to Valnet, with Matt Patches, previously Polygon's executive editor, currently leading the team. Valnet intends to recruit“triple-A” writers and editors to bolster the publication's editorial capabilities.

See also Google's Quantum Leap: Can Willow Chip Restore Its Tech Dominance?

The acquisition comes amid broader instability in gaming journalism, with major platforms like The Washington Post's Launcher and Vice's Waypoint shuttering, and others, including Game Informer and Giant Bomb, undergoing significant operational changes or ownership shifts. Valnet's move to acquire Polygon reflects its strategy to expand its presence in the gaming space, adding to its portfolio of over 27 brands across entertainment and lifestyle sectors.

Valnet has faced scrutiny over its labor practices, with a report from TheWrap alleging“almost sweatshop-level” working conditions at one of its publications. The company has publicly contested these claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against TheWrap. Arzoumanian has stated that Valnet plans to maintain Polygon's archival content and avoid the use of AI-generated articles, aiming to preserve the publication's journalistic integrity.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?