403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot daytime and dusty to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong winds and poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, it will see slight dust to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea, and poor horizontal visibility at places at times.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 40 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 28 KT, gusting to 40 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 7 - 9 ft, rising to 13 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places.
Offshore will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or less at places at times.
Offshore, it will see slight dust to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea, and poor horizontal visibility at places at times.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 40 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 28 KT, gusting to 40 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 7 - 9 ft, rising to 13 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places.
Offshore will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or less at places at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment