Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Gaza Mediation, Rejects Politicisation Of Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has reiterated its commitment to ongoing Gaza ceasefire mediation efforts, emphasising that humanitarian aid must not be weaponised or politicised under any circumstances.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing yesterday, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari, said the Doha-led mediation continues despite a deteriorating situation on the ground.

“Our efforts remain ongoing despite the difficulty of the situation and the continuing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” said Dr. Al Ansari.“Humanitarian aid should not be used as a bargaining chip or negotiation tool.”

He strongly criticised what he described as the weaponisation of aid, stating:“Aid cannot remain a weapon or a bargaining chip in any war, anywhere in the world. Humanitarian aid should not be politicised.”

Dr. Al Ansari confirmed that Qatar is working closely with Egypt and the United States to ensure the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza without obstruction.

“We call for full international efforts to enable the entry of all forms of aid into the Gaza Strip as soon as possible,” he said.

In reply to a question related to recent Israeli criticisms of Qatar's role in the mediation process, Dr. Al Ansari underscored that such rhetoric is driven by internal political considerations within Israel.

“We understand that the political context inside Israel is the main driver behind these statements,” he said.“We know that Israel has been involved in this mediation from the beginning with other parties, despite all the accusations and rhetoric.”



Qatar welcomes ceasefire agreement between US and designated authorities in Yemen

Sheikha Moza attends QF's 2025 Convocation ceremony Amir aspires to continue working together with new German Chancellor at all levels

Read Also

He dismissed accusations directed at Qatar's neutrality, affirming its credibility as an internationally recognized mediator.“Those who make accusations against the mediator must realize that this does not help mediation efforts or achieving a ceasefire,” Dr. Al Ansari said.

“Qatar is immune to such accusations. The State of Qatar is internationally recognized for its honest handling of various files. Our integrity as a mediator is undisputed.” He noted that even Israeli officials have acknowledged Qatar's mediation role, and that the accusations are neither new nor surprising.“These accusations are not new-they've targeted Qatar from the beginning.”

