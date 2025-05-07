Russian officials claim last week saw the highest number of civilian casualties so far this year due to Ukrainian attacks. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large tasked with tracking alleged Ukrainian war crimes, 15 civilians were killed and 142 injured—eight of them minors—between late April and early May.Posting on Telegram, Miroshnik stated that Ukrainian forces fired nearly 2,000 munitions at civilian areas across several Russian regions, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Krasnodar.Among the most deadly incidents, he highlighted a drone strike on a market in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, that killed eight and wounded 19. In Gorlovka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a HIMARS missile attack reportedly killed a woman and injured 16 others, including a four-month-old baby. A cluster munition explosion in Staromikhaylovka, DPR, left one dead and nine wounded.Additional attacks reportedly included a drone strike on a civilian car in Belgorod Region that killed two and wounded three, as well as multiple strikes on emergency responders in Gorlovka and Kakhovka, which injured a total of 12 rescue workers and firefighters.Elderly civilians were among the casualties, with a 99-year-old woman killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and an 89-year-old man in Bryansk. A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt in Kherson, and a 17-year-old was injured when a drone targeted a school bus in Zaporozhye.Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of intentionally targeting civilians using NATO-supplied weapons. Miroshnik argued that these strikes are meant to sabotage peace talks and instill fear. He also claimed that a captured Ukrainian soldier admitted receiving orders to fire on civilians, adding that Kiev allegedly assures troops they will not be held accountable due to secret Western backing.

