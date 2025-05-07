403
Egypt Stands with Sudan Following Port Sudan Recent Attacks
(MENAFN) Egypt has voiced its strong support for Sudan following recent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Port Sudan. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in a phone call with his Sudanese counterpart Omer Siddiq, stressed the urgent need for de-escalation to reach a ceasefire, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Abdelatty noted that a cessation of hostilities would greatly improve the delivery of aid to the Sudanese population.
The Sudanese foreign minister expressed his gratitude for Egypt's support and anticipated closer cooperation with Egypt in the future.
The developments follow drone strikes on Tuesday that hit key locations in Port Sudan, including an international airport, a hotel near the interim presidential residence, and an oil export terminal. While no group has claimed responsibility, the Sudanese military has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attacks, which began on Sunday.
Sudan has been gripped by a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since April 2023, resulting in a significant loss of life, with estimates reaching tens of thousands. The International Organization for Migration reports that over 15 million people have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict, both within Sudan and in neighboring countries.
