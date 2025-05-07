403
North Korean Leader Inspects Key Munitions Facilities
(MENAFN) State media reports indicate that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, recently inspected key munitions facilities involved in shell and machinery production.
According to a news agency, one shell production facility has significantly boosted its output through technological advancements, achieving "four times the average yearly level and nearly twice the peak-year level."
Kim Jong Un, in his capacity as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of State Affairs of the DPRK, emphasized that this surge in production is crucial for the nation's defense strategy and military readiness.
He further directed other major munitions manufacturers to learn from the shell factory's success in order to accelerate the nation's military buildup.
During a separate visit to a machinery factory, Kim Jong Un stressed the importance of "developing and producing more intelligent, high-speed, precision and multi-functional machine-building equipment for raising the production and technical power in the field of munitions industry of the country and various fields of national economy."
