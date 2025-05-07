403
Ukraine Advances Towards OECD Membership
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday that Ukraine had engaged in discussions with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) concerning two significant reports, which he referred to as a “roadmap” guiding the nation towards complete membership.
In his announcement, Shmyhal explained that the OECD had produced the Economic Survey of Ukraine and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Review of Ukraine, and these were presented during a session involving OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, as well as Ukrainian political leaders and legislators.
“These documents will serve as a roadmap for the government, the private and public sectors and our partners,” he stated, underscoring the importance of these reports in steering Ukraine's institutional reforms and cooperative efforts.
Reiterating Ukraine’s long-term ambition to join the OECD fully, Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the ongoing encouragement from both the organization and its member nations, highlighting their vital role in Ukraine’s journey.
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha characterized the dialogue as “substantive,” noting that it focused on enhancing the OECD-Ukraine alliance.
He stressed that this collaboration is essential for the country’s recovery and its economic alignment with both European and global frameworks.
"I am grateful to the OECD for its consistent support and a clear condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine," he posted on X, reaffirming international solidarity in the face of continued aggression.
