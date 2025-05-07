Odisha CM Majhi Hails Armed Forces For Air Strikes In Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday praised the Indian Defence forces following the successful airstrikes on specific targets of terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Majhi further added that the whole country stands united on the actions against the terrorists to avenge the ghastly killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

"India stands united. Salute to our brave Armed Forces for the precision and resolve shown in #OperationSindoor. Every strike on terror is a message -- we will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty," wrote Majhi on Wednesday.

"In our culture, 'sindoor' is not just a tradition but a symbol of sacrifice and resolve. The same sentiment is in the minds of our soldiers. India is no longer just defending -- but is resolutely moving to root out terrorism," added Majhi.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo also hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the air strikes, saying that India remains steadfast in its resolve to safeguard the country.

"India stands firm in its commitment to sovereignty and security. I salute our brave Armed Forces for their precision and unwavering resolve in 'Operation Sindoor' -- a decisive strike against terror that sends a clear message: threats to our nation will never be tolerated. Their courage and sacrifice embody the spirit of a strong and united India. We remain steadfast in our mission to safeguard every inch of our motherland," said Singh Deo.

In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory. The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained in constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the operation.

According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."