Preparatory Meeting For 8Th Qatar-Tunisia Supreme Committee Concludes In Doha

The preparatory meeting for the eighth Supreme Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tunisia, at the level of senior officials, concluded in Doha on Tuesday.

The two-day talks were co-chaired by HE the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Arab Affairs Department Director, Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi and HE Director General of Maghreb, Arab, and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Al Hashemi Ajeeli.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.