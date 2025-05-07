403
Pakistan Responds to India’s Military Attacks
(MENAFN) Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India's recent missile attacks on several Pakistani cities and areas in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, describing the incident as a "cowardly attack."
He stated that Islamabad was delivering a “befitting reply” to what he characterized as an “act of war" by New Delhi.
According to Sharif, both the people of Pakistan and its military forces are well-prepared to handle any adversary.
He assured the nation that “the enemy will never be allowed to succeed in his nefarious objectives.”
Earlier, Indian authorities confirmed that they had carried out missile strikes on nine locations across Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir region.
These targeted assaults were part of a broader military initiative by India.
Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistani military, reported that the Indian missiles had struck urban centers including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Shakargarh, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli.
According to Chaudhry, the offensive resulted in the loss of at least eight lives, among them a child, while 35 individuals sustained injuries.
Additionally, two people remained unaccounted for following the strikes.
In a retaliatory measure, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the Pakistani armed forces had successfully downed five Indian Air Force aircraft.
This action was part of Pakistan’s military response to the aggression.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has brought the matter to the attention of the United Nations Security Council, arguing that the Indian strikes constitute a serious danger to global peace and stability.
The Foreign Ministry stated that the Security Council “has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing,” citing the nation’s entitlement to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
