Samsung SDI To Exhibit Battery Products For Evs, Energy Storage At Munich Trade Show

Samsung SDI will present its latest battery technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS) at InterBattery Europe, a major trade show held from Wednesday through Friday in Munich, Germany. The company aims to attract international customers as it navigates a global slowdown in the battery market, Azernews reports.

At the exhibition, which is part of The Smarter E Europe-a leading alliance of energy industry events-Samsung SDI will divide its booth into five themed zones: SBB 1.5 ESS systems, AI data centers, technology hubs, battery innovations, and net-zero emissions. The event is co-hosted by the Korea Battery Industry Association, Coex, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Among the highlights, Samsung SDI will feature its latest high-performance battery solutions, including:

U8A1: A next-gen, high-density battery designed for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in AI data centers.

SBB 1.5: A compact, high-capacity ESS housed in a 20-foot container.

High-energy square cells and 46-mm cylindrical cells for electric mobility applications.

All-solid-state batteries, widely seen as the future of battery technology for their safety and performance advantages.

Thermal propagation prevention technologies designed to enhance battery safety under extreme conditions.

Additionally, the company will showcase its advancements in sustainability, including extended battery life cycles and a closed-loop system for recycling critical raw materials, underscoring its commitment to environmental and social governance (ESG) initiatives.

Samsung SDI officials will also hold meetings with global partners and deliver a keynote address at Battery Day Europe, a key conference held in parallel with the exhibition.

“In this exhibition, we will unveil next-generation batteries tailored for the AI era, combining innovation with enhanced safety,” said a Samsung SDI spokesperson.“With these advanced technologies, we are ready to lead the industry into a smarter, more sustainable future.”

The showcase comes at a challenging time for the company. Samsung SDI reported an operating loss of over 400 billion won ($278.3 million) in the first quarter, reversing a profit from the previous year and reflecting a 34.9% drop in sales year-on-year. The downturn was attributed to inventory corrections in the EV and power tool sectors, as well as seasonal softness in the ESS market.

However, the company remains optimistic, forecasting a rebound in the second quarter driven by growing EV incentives and stricter environmental regulations across Europe. Industry watchers are also keeping a close eye on Samsung SDI's push into all-solid-state battery development, a potential game-changer in the global battery race.