Bee Choo Origin, Singapore's leading herbal hair care brand that specialises in hair fall treatment and oily scalp treatment , has reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the donation of an electric passenger van to The National Kidney Foundation (NKF). This marks a significant step in enhancing patient mobility while promoting sustainable transport solutions.

Bee Choo Origin Strengthens CSR Efforts with Electric Van Donation to NKF

This donation is part of the long tradition of Bee Choo Origin supporting NKF, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the beauty industry. The electric van, which is the first of its kind in NKF's fleet, will be used to provide transportation for kidney patients who require regular dialysis treatments but face difficulties commuting to and from medical centres.

Providing Safe and Eco-Friendly Transport for Kidney Patients

The donation from Bee Choo Origin supports NKF's Wheeling for Love & Hope Programme, which provides free transport services to patients struggling with mobility issues. The new electric van is designed with built-in access steps and spacious seating, ensuring safe and comfortable travel for patients. It is expected to facilitate up to 1,044 trips annually, benefiting approximately 72 patients per week.

For many kidney patients, travelling to dialysis centres three times a week can be physically demanding and financially burdensome. NKF's transport programme alleviates this challenge, offering patients reliable and accessible transportation at no cost. The introduction of an electric van further enhances this initiative by reducing carbon emissions and lowering operational costs in the long run.

“We're deeply honoured to partner with NKF on this meaningful initiative,” said Ms. Lim Xue Ting, General Manager of Bee Choo Origin.“Dialysis is a lifeline for many, and we hope this contribution helps ease the journey for patients while also supporting a greener, more sustainable future. At Bee Choo Origin, community care and environmental responsibility are values we hold close, and this donation is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to both.”

Bee Choo Origin: A Legacy of Giving Back

Bee Choo Origin has been a steadfast supporter of NKF for several years, previously donating five dialysis machines since 2018 to enhance treatment capacity. The latest contribution of an electric van builds upon this partnership, reinforcing the brand's dedication to social good.

Beyond its work with NKF, Bee Choo Origin has actively supported various charitable organisations through its CSR initiatives, including:



Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) – Through their partnership with the Goodwill, Rehabilitation & Occupational Workshop (GROW), Bee Choo Origin contributes to empowering individuals with cerebral palsy by supporting initiatives that promote meaningful employment, skills development, and greater independence.

Metta Welfare Association – Bee Choo Origin supports Metta's programmes and the Maitri School, which focuses on uplifting individuals with special needs through tailored education, dedicated care, and inclusive community engagement. A Packet of Rice – By sponsoring meals, Bee Choo Origin helps provide essential nourishment to underprivileged individuals and families across Singapore, contributing to food security and community welfare.

In 2019, the brand's founder, Mdm Cheah Bee Chew, personally donated $150,000 from the sales proceeds of her biography to multiple social causes, demonstrating her deep-rooted belief in philanthropy.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Future CSR Initiatives

As Bee Choo Origin celebrates its 25th anniversary, the brand is looking ahead to more initiatives that align with both environmental responsibility and community welfare. The transition to electric transport solutions is a step towards reducing carbon footprints while improving the quality of life for those in need.

“We believe that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to society in meaningful ways,” added Ms. Lim Xue Ting.“Every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a difference. We hope our contributions inspire other companies and individuals to support those in need.”

Moving forward, the brand's CSR efforts will continue to focus on improving lives and giving back to the community. Plans are already underway for future community initiatives, reinforcing the brand's mission of creating lasting positive change.