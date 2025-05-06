Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brother Charged With Murder In 2008 Cold Case Of Missing Teen In Aqaba

2025-05-06 11:07:44
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Criminal Court prosecutor over the weekend charged a brother with premeditated murder in connection with the alleged murder of his teenage sister almost 15 years ago in Aqaba, official sources said.

Authorities received new information that an Arab national teenage girl who was reported missing by her family in 2008 was actually murdered by one of her siblings, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

Cold case investigators decided to summon her family members for questioning, and one of her brothers confessed to murdering her in 2008, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“The victim's brother confessed to stabbing her to death following a dispute,” according to the police official.

The suspect claimed that he transported her body to a deserted area where he allegedly buried her, the police official added.

The brother reportedly ushered investigators to a deserted location where he claimed he buried her, the police official added.

Forensic experts exhumed some bone remains that belonged to a human being that were sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for DNA testing, a senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the bones actually belong to the reported missing woman,” the senior medical source said.

Investigations are ongoing in the case, Sartawi added.

Meanwhile, the suspect was ordered detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations.

