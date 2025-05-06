Fine, Kaplan And Black, R.P.C. Announce Class Action Lawsuits On Behalf Of Those Who Paid And/Or Reimbursed For GENERIC CLOBETASOL Between September 1, 2014 And December 31, 2018 Or GENERIC CLOMIPRAMINE Between August 1, 2013 And December 31, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

LEGAL NOTICE

If You Paid and/or Reimbursed for GENERIC CLOBETASOL between September 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018, or GENERIC CLOMIPRAMINE between August 1, 2013 and December 31, 2018, Class Action Lawsuits may Affect Your Rights.

A federal court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Your legal rights may be affected by two class action lawsuits (part of In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation, No. 16-MD-2724 (E.D. Pa)). The lawsuits claim that Defendant generic drug manufacturers violated federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws, causing End-Payers – Third-Party Payers such as insurers and employers with self-funded prescription drug plans – to pay more than they should have for Clobetasol and Clomipramine. The Defendants deny that they are liable. The Court has not decided who is right. The Court decided that these cases should proceed as class actions. The lawsuits are ongoing, and the lawyers for the classes will have to prove their claims in Court. The first trial is scheduled for August 2025.

Who are the Defendants? Defendants in the Clobetasol lawsuit are Actavis Holdco U.S., Inc. and Actavis Pharma Inc. ("Actavis"); Akorn, Inc., Akorn Sales, Inc. and Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co., Inc. ("Akorn")1; Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sandoz, Inc. ("Sandoz")2; Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. ("Taro"); and Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC ("Wockhardt"). Defendants in the Clomipramine lawsuit are Mylan, Inc. and Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Mylan"); Sandoz, Inc.; and Taro.

Am I included? This lawsuit was brought by Third-Party Payers ("TPPs") who were End-Payers ("EPPs") for generic Clobetasol and Clomipramine, and the Court has now certified EPP Classes that consist of TPPs. You may be a member of the EPP Classes if you indirectly paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for generic Clobetasol or Clomipramine, other than for resale, in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, at any time during the periods from September 1, 2014 through December 31, 2018 (Clobetasol) or August 1, 2013 through December 31, 2018 (Clomipramine). Some entities and purchases are excluded. A more detailed notice that includes the full class descriptions and who is or is not included, as well as the complaints and other important documents, is available at .

Who represents the Classes? The Court has appointed a group of attorneys to represent the EPP Classes as "Class Counsel." You don't have to pay Class Counsel or anyone else to participate. Instead, if they get money or other benefits for the Classes, they may ask for attorneys' fees and costs. Any fees and costs would be deducted from any money obtained for the Classes or paid separately by the Defendants. You may hire your own lawyer to appear in Court for you, but if you do, you will have to pay that lawyer.

If I am a Class Member, what are my options? If you are a Class Member and you do nothing, you will remain a Class Member, and Class Counsel will continue to litigate the lawsuits on your behalf through trial and possible appeals. You will be eligible to share in the proceeds of any judgments obtained; you will be legally bound by any judgments and other rulings of the Court; and you will not be able to sue the Defendants on your own about the legal issues in these lawsuits. If you do not want to be legally bound by the outcomes of these lawsuits or share in the proceeds of any judgments obtained and want to keep your rights to sue the Defendants yourself, you must exclude yourself. Details on how to request exclusion are at . Any exclusion requests must be submitted by July 5, 2025 . The Court may change this deadline, so check the website for updates.

