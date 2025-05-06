Denali Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights Including Completion Of BLA Rolling Submission For Tividenofusp Alfa For Hunter Syndrome

“The completion of our BLA submission for tividenofusp alfa represents a pivotal milestone-not only in our commitment to delivering a potentially transformative therapy to individuals living with Hunter syndrome, but also in Denali's evolution as a fully integrated, late-stage development and commercial organization,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., CEO of Denali Therapeutics.“We are now preparing for commercial launch in late 2025 or early 2026. If approved, tividenofusp alfa would be the first FDA-approved enzyme replacement therapy engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier to treat body and brain manifestations of Hunter syndrome. Our broader TransportVehicle-enabled pipeline continues to advance, including the DNL126 program for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A for which we have an ongoing and productive collaboration with the FDA through the START program. Additionally, the recent launch of our in-house clinical biomanufacturing facility in Salt Lake City further enhances our ability to scale efficiently in the U.S. and supply future programs across lysosomal and neurodegenerative diseases.”

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Program Updates

CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Tividenofusp alfa (DNL310, ETV:IDS) for Hunter syndrome (MPS II)

Today, Denali announced completion of submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for tividenofusp alfa under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) accelerated approval pathway based on data from the Phase 1/2 study in participants with Hunter syndrome. The submission of the final BLA modules initiates the FDA's 60-day filing review process and, upon acceptance of the application, the FDA will communicate the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date. In January 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tividenofusp alfa for the treatment of individuals with Hunter syndrome (MPS II). Tividenofusp alfa was previously granted Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. In February 2025, at the WORLD Symposium conference, Denali presented the primary analysis of the Phase 1/2 study in 47 participants with Hunter syndrome in the 24-week treatment period and additional long-term follow-up. Denali continues preparation for the commercialization of tividenofusp alfa with a focus on launch readiness across access, education, and community engagement. Denali is conducting the ongoing global Phase 2/3 COMPASS study to support global regulatory approvals.

DNL126 (ETV:SGSH) for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA)

In April 2025, Denali announced productive collaboration and discussions with the FDA under the START program (“Support for clinical Trials Advancing Rare Disease Therapeutics”) around the potential for an accelerated development and approval path for DNL126 in the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome Type A. DNL126 has FDA Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Denali is conducting the Phase 1/2 study of DNL126 in Sanfilippo syndrome Type A.

TAK-594/DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) for GRN-related frontotemporal dementia

Denali and Takeda have an ongoing collaboration for the co-development and co-commercialization of DNL593, a therapeutic candidate engineered for the delivery of progranulin (PGRN) across the blood brain barrier (BBB) and into lysosomes for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) associated with a mutation in the granulin (GRN) gene. Denali is conducting the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DNL593 in FTD-GRN.

BIIB122/DNL151 ( small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD)

Denali and Biogen are jointly developing LRRK2 small molecule inhibitors for Parkinson's disease (PD), with Biogen leading the global Phase 2b LUMA study evaluating the effect of BIIB122 on disease progression in early-stage PD. In May 2025, Biogen announced the Phase 2b LUMA study was fully enrolled with a readout expected in 2026. Denali is conducting the Phase 2a BEACON study specifically enrolling participants with LRRK2-associated PD to assess how LRRK2 inhibition in this population may impact disease and inform development within and across the broad PD population.

DNL343 (small molecule eIF2B agonist) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

In January 2025, Denali announced topline results that the primary endpoint was not met in Regimen G of the Phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform Trial evaluating DNL343 in the treatment of ALS. In March 2025, Denali provided an update that additional analyses did not demonstrate a treatment effect on neurofilament light (NfL), a biomarker of neuronal damage, over the 24-week, double-blind period and in a subset of participants that completed an additional 28 weeks in the open-label active treatment extension. Based on these outcomes, the active treatment extension in Regimen G was discontinued. Overall, DNL343 was found to be generally well tolerated.

IND-ENABLING STAGE PROGRAMS

Denali is advancing additional candidates across its TransportVehicleTM (TV) franchises, i.e., Enzyme TV (ETV), Antibody TV (ATV), and Oligonucleotide TV (OTV), with programs for lysosomal storage diseases, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Programs in the Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling stage include:

ETV



DNL952 (ETV:GAA) for Pompe disease

DNL111 (ETV:GCase) for Parkinson's disease and Gaucher disease DNL622 (ETV:IDUA) for Hurler syndrome (MPS I)



ATV

DNL921 (ATV:Abeta) targeting amyloid beta for Alzheimer's disease



OTV



DNL628 (OTV:MAPT) targeting tau for Alzheimer's disease DNL422 (OTV:SNCA) targeting alpha synuclein for Parkinson's disease

Corporate Updates

In March, Denali officially opened its clinical biomanufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, expanding its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and strengthening supply chain control and operational efficiency. Denali has begun manufacturing drug supply for clinical trials as the company expands its TV-enabled therapeutic portfolio.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net loss was $133.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $101.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total research and development expenses were $116.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $107.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase of approximately $9.2 million was primarily attributable to an increase of $6.3 million related to the company's TV programs, driven by increased spend on both clinical programs such as DNL126 and preclinical programs, such as the OTV franchise, as well as an increase of $9.2 million in other research and development expenses, including lab consumables, consultants and general facilities costs, driven in part by the commencement of operations at Denali's large molecule manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. These increases were partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in personnel-related expenses, including lower salaries and stock-based compensation, and a reduction in expenses related to small molecule programs.

General and administrative expenses were $29.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $25.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase of $4.1 million was primarily driven by activities related to the submission of the BLA for tividenofusp alfa, which was completed in May 2025, and preparations for a commercial launch.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were approximately $1.05 billion as of March 31, 2025.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit .

