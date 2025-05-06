UAE And India To Deepen Innovation Ties At“Future Of Learning” Event Hosted By Khaleej Times Events This May

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE and India are set to take a concrete step forward in strengthening their bilateral relationship through the upcoming high-impact event,“Future of Learning: Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship,” to be held on 20 May 2025.

Set to be held in Dubai, the summit will bring together key policymakers, educators, startup leaders, and investors to envision a future-ready ecosystem that bridges creativity, learning, talent, and entrepreneurship.

Building on the momentum of the UAE's recent high-level delegation visit to India - during which Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, held important discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi - the upcoming event will spotlight the growing partnership between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the strong relationship between the UAE and India, highlighting their shared vision for a future centred on“opportunity and innovation.”

It underscored both nations' mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with the upcoming event aiming to emphasize the pivotal role of education and innovation in advancing this strategic alliance.

Hosted in partnership with Khaleej Times, the forum will feature key insights on how global educational challenges can be tackled through technology, future-focused policy, and cross-border collaboration. Central to the event will be Talrop, a rising force in the global startup ecosystem, known for building digital solutions that address real-world challenges through education, entrepreneurship, and scalable innovation.

Talrop will unveil its flagship initiatives such as Techies Park, Inventor Park, and Village Park, along with its powerful new concept:“Build in UAE, Expand in India, Scale Globally.” With a sharp focus on activating student talent and startup thinking across both nations, Talrop will showcase how its platforms are equipping the youth to become tomorrow's founders, innovators, and problem-solvers.

Therefore, as the UAE and India look beyond traditional economic and energy-based collaborations, they are increasingly investing in knowledge-driven sectors. The conference will therefore serve as a platform to explore joint initiatives in higher education, research, edtech, and talent development - positioning both countries to co-create future-ready, globally competitive knowledge economies.

Experts, policymakers, and innovators from both sides will share insights on cross-border collaboration in curricula, R&D, startup ecosystems, and the digital transformation of learning.

The event will also convene prominent figures from both countries, including senior UAE officials and key Indian ministers, reinforcing a shared vision for innovation-led growth. Through a series of keynote talks, dynamic panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, participants will explore how to reimagine the education landscape, link academia with industry, and embed entrepreneurship into learning from an early age.

Sessions will also highlight Talrop's startup-building methodology, the upcoming launch of Steyp UAE, and opportunities for collaboration with universities, schools, and investors across the region.

With a strong student-focused component - including ideathons, fireside chats, and startup-building workshops - the event will champion youth empowerment and position the UAE-India corridor as a global model for education-driven innovation.

Quotes from Talrop.

Safeer Najumudeen:Board Director & CEO, Talrop“Very few companies in the world are solving real-world problems at scale. Yet the world faces countless challenges - from inequality to resource mismanagement. To address these, we need more Googles, Teslas, and Metas from every nation. Real solutions require inventions, products, and global distribution - and for that, strong ecosystems must emerge, not just in one place like Silicon Valley, but across all 193 nations. That's why Talrop has been building a global tech ecosystem since 2015, with key initiatives now taking root across the UAE.”

Anas Abdul Gafoor:Board Director & CFO, Talrop“Innovation isn't built overnight - it takes years of research, resilience, and long-term thinking. To solve the world's greatest challenges, we must support startups grounded in purpose and R&D. These founders don't just create products; they unlock potential. But they need time, belief, and a nurturing ecosystem. At Talrop, we champion startups focused on education, sustainability, and inclusive growth - those building not just for profit, but for real progress.”

Mishana Mohammed:Director – International Operations & Startups, Talrop“True impact comes from thinking beyond borders. At Talrop, we're building ecosystems that empower youth, support problem-solving startups, and take those innovations global. The UAE is central to this mission - a hub of innovation and collaboration. Our model is simple: Build in the UAE, expand in India, and scale worldwide. By leveraging the UAE's infrastructure and vision, and forging strong UAE-India ties, we're creating future-ready economies driven by creativity, knowledge, and entrepreneurship.”