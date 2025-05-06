Hepco & Becker Launches The Smartrack And Seatpad -- Versatile Motorcycle Luggage Systems For Bike-Specific And Universal Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Theis a precision-engineered rear rack system designed to fit specific motorcycle models. Installation is quick and easy using basic tools. The rack provides a sturdy platform to strap down dry bags or attach tail bags with use of the. Riders can easily find the correct Smartrack for their bike using thefeature at .

For those who prefer a more flexible option or don't have a rear rack available for their bike, the Hepco & Becker Seatpad offers a universal luggage mounting solution . This provides a stable and secure base for mounting bags via a magnetic system, making it ideal for riders who value ease of use and a sleek appearance. The Seatpad can be installed or removed in seconds as it secures around the rear passenger seat, offering convenience for both daily rides and longer journeys.

Now that you are familiar with the two different mounts, let's take a look at the wide range of quality bags designed to work seamlessly with both the Smartrack and Seatpad:

Compatible Luggage Options:



Hepco & Becker Epic 3 Tank Bag

Hepco & Becker Epic 6 Tank Bag

Hepco & Becker Epic 11 Tank Bag

Hepco & Becker Royster Sport Rear Bag BASIC

Hepco & Becker Royster Daypack Tank Bag in Black

Hepco & Becker Rear Royster Soft Bag (Seatpad Mount Version) Hepco & Becker Tankbag Street Daypack 3.0

Looking for something compact to store just your phone and wallet? Choose the Epic 3 or Daypack 3.0. Need more room for long trips? Go with the Royster Soft Bag (Seatpad Mount Version) or the form-fitting Epic 11. There are plenty of options to match your storage needs and riding style. Take your storage to the next level by adding a tank ring and matching tank bag -maximize your luggage capacity and turn your bike into a true touring machine.

The complete Smartrack and Seatpad systems, along with all compatible luggage, are available now at .

