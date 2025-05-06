403
Foreign Investors Return To Brazil’S Stock Market Amid Global Trade Turmoil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market is attracting foreign capital again after a year of historic outflows, according to data from B3, the country's main exchange. In the first four months of 2025, foreign investors injected over R$10.8 billion ($1.8 billion) into Brazilian equities.
This marks a sharp turnaround from 2024, when withdrawals reached a record R$32.4 billion ($5.4 billion). The renewed inflow reflects shifting global risk appetites and changing trade dynamics.
April 2025 saw a modest outflow of R$133.6 million ($22 million), the first monthly setback this year. This retreat followed new U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which rattled markets and triggered reciprocal measures from Brazil.
The U.S. set a 10% tariff on all Brazilian exports, with steel and aluminum facing a 25% rate. These measures raised fears of a global slowdown and prompted investors to reassess emerging market exposure.
Despite this volatility, the overall foreign investment balance for 2025 remains positive. The rebound comes after Brazil's market suffered in 2024 from fiscal uncertainty, global monetary tightening, and weak commodity prices.
The Ibovespa index, Brazil's main benchmark, slumped 30% in dollar terms last year but has since climbed 18% in 2025. Brazilian stocks now trade at a discount compared to peers, making them attractive for value-seeking investors.
Foreign participation in B3's trading volume has risen to 55.8%, the highest since 2019. Investors favor large, liquid companies such as Petrobras, Vale, and Nubank.
These firms benefit from Brazil's strong export base and the country's position as a major supplier of food and minerals. The Brazilian real has also appreciated, reaching its highest level since October 2024, as capital returns and local interest rates remain high.
However, the outlook is mixed. U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions could still disrupt capital flows. Brazil's new reciprocity law allows swift countermeasures against foreign trade barriers, but the country's export sectors-especially steel, aluminum, and agribusiness-face uncertainty.
Analysts warn that redirected exports from other countries, such as China and Mexico, could intensify competition in Brazil's domestic market. Meanwhile, Brazil's fiscal challenges and upcoming elections add further risk.
Still, some economists see opportunity. Higher tariffs on competitors may boost demand for Brazilian commodities, as happened during the previous U.S.-China trade war.
Chinese investment in Brazilian infrastructure could also rise if global supply chains shift. For now, Brazil's stock market offers relative value and liquidity, drawing investors seeking alternatives to volatile developed markets.
