Lifevac Reaches Critical Milestone: 4,000 Lives Saved

NESCONSET, N.Y., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the global leader in airway clearance technology, proudly announces a major achievement: over 4,000 lives saved by its innovative choking rescue device. This milestone underscores the critical role LifeVac plays in emergency preparedness for families, caregivers, first responders, schools, and healthcare facilities worldwide.

Invented by Arthur Lih in 2012, LifeVac has rapidly gained trust and widespread adoption for its simplicity and life-saving effectiveness. The 4,000th life-saving event involved a dramatic rescue in Oregon, highlighting LifeVac's value in real-world emergencies:

A 94-year-old man, dining at home with his wife, began choking on a piece of steak and mashed potatoes. Despite initial emergency measures, the blockage persisted. Fortunately, the caregiver, who had previously purchased several LifeVac devices and recommended them to the family, was alerted immediately. She swiftly used LifeVac, successfully clearing the airway after four attempts. Within moments, color returned to the patient's face, and he began breathing normally without distress.

Later that evening, the caregiver received a heartfelt message from the grateful patient: "Thank you for saving my life. I'm going to relax and read a book tonight instead of working." Remarkably active at age 94, he continues to co-manage a science lab and conduct research.

"This isn't just a number, it's 4,000 families who still have their loved ones with them," said Arthur, CEO and Founder of LifeVac. "We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, but we know our work is far from done."

About LifeVac: LifeVac is a patented, non-powered device designed for quick and safe resolution of choking emergencies. Each kit includes masks suitable for adults and children, never expires, and includes a free replacement if used in an emergency.

Media Contact: Laura Bonelli, 516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac LLC

