BTC/USD Forecast Today 06/05: Frothy Market Pause (Chart)
- Bitcoin continues to go sideways overall, and the Monday session of course is very quiet. Because of this, it makes a certain amount of sense that we will continue to see noisy behavior. The $94,000 level is an area that has been important multiple times, and even if we were to break down below there, I think there is significant support underneath, especially near the crucial $90,000 level.
If we were to rally from here, I recognize that the $100,000 level is that might be difficult to overcome. If we can break above the $100,000 level, then it gives us an opportunity to go looking to the crucial $110,000 level, which is essentially the all-time high. Bitcoin seems to be trying to do everything it can to attract more buyers, but the question at this point will be whether or not it needs to get back some of the gains in order to do so? I don't know if that's the case, but if you are just simply scaling into a longer-term position, that will be as big of a deal to you. If you're a short-term trader, then you need to look for some type of pullback in order to find the necessary value. This isn't to say that we can't break out to the upside, I most certainly think we could. However, it does make a bit of sense for the market to simply grind away and try to get rid of some of the excess froth that has most certainly enter the market over the last 3 weeks or so.
