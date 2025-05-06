Allsup Named To USA Today’S Top Workplaces USA For Second Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National recognition highlights the company's commitment to employee workplace satisfaction and excellence in disability services

Belleville, Illinois, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services is proud to announce it has been named to USA Today's“Top Workplaces USA” for a second consecutive year.

USA Today highlights organizations that excel in creating engaging, supportive and quality work environments. The“Top Workplaces” selection process is thorough, assessing workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as incorporating data from employee surveys on cultural aspects like alignment, implementation and connection.

“Allsup has spent over four decades building a team and culture committed to our mission-helping individuals navigate life-changing disability and health and work challenges,” said David Doeren, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allsup LLC, and Allsup Employment Services LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC.“This award recognizes the dedication of our employees and our focus on supporting both our customers and each other.”

Founded in 1984, Allsup has helped over 400,000 people nationwide receive the SSDI benefits they deserve, with a 97% success rate for those who complete the process with its team of specialized representatives. The company's services include Social Security disability representation, Allsup Veterans AppealsSM, its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions®, Allsup Benefits Coordination and Allsup Employment Services, which is a subsidiary and Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work Program.

Allsup recently celebrated four decades of advocacy, innovation and results-leading to high customer satisfaction, meaningful financial outcomes and sustained employee engagement. Employees consistently cite the company's purpose-driven mission and collaborative environment as key reasons they enjoy being part of the Allsup team.

The USA Today Top Workplaces 2025 list is based on data collected from millions of employees at organizations across the country. Only companies with the highest overall scores on Energage's employee engagement survey are selected for the honor.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at and or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

David Doeren, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allsup LLC, and Allsup Employment Services LLC

