Shannon Stocker, Schneider Family Award-Winning Author, Sheds Light On Self-Advocacy During Brain Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Brain Cancer Awareness Month takes center stage this May, Schneider Family Award-winning author Shannon Stocker uses her voice and powerful new book "Stronger at the Seams " to spotlight a critical but often overlooked message: self-advocacy saves lives.

"As a coma survivor and the mother of a daughter who battled brain cancer, I can tell you firsthand that self-advocacy saves lives. No one will fight for your health like you will. As patients, we must take charge of our care, ask tough questions, and trust our instincts. It can literally be the difference between life and death," explains Stocker.

In the gripping narrative of "Stronger at the Seams," Twyla's worsening illness and stagnant diagnosis lead her to feel as though her world is falling apart. However, her journey takes a pivotal turn when she begins researching her symptoms independently and uncovers a crucial clue in her mother's old medical records.

"I deeply relate to Twyla's journey of self-discovery in 'Stronger at the Seams,' which I wrote in the hospital with my daughter. If I struggled to be heard as a doctor, imagine the uphill battle that those without medical knowledge face," says Stocker. "Self-advocacy is vital for navigating the healthcare system and ensuring you get the care you deserve. I believe this is a critical skill to teach our kids, too."

Stocker's teenage daughter, Cassidy, knows a lot about resilience and fighting to be heard. Her story is a powerful testament to the importance of self-advocacy. After years of misdiagnoses and uncertainty, Cassidy was finally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020. By then, at just 12 years old, she weighed only 48 pounds. Now 16, Cassidy is thriving and giving back. She founded Gifts for Gold, a charitable club that has raised over $10,000 to support families affected by childhood cancer. To make a private donation to Gifts for Gold, follow this link: contact

"I think this is a really sweet, sad and meaningful story for young adults to read. As someone who has dealt with chronic and invisible illnesses and disabilities my entire life, I think it's really important that young adults be exposed to stories that can really highlight the struggle and isolation that comes from it." - Ariel.

Stocker, who has long been celebrated for her uplifting and purpose-driven writing, is also the author of the ALA Schneider Family Award-winning Listen: How Evelyn Glennie, a Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion. Her forthcoming titles, among others, include:

The Roach King of Raleigh (YA novel, Blink/HarperCollins Focus – March 2026)

Reinventing the Wheel: How Two Sisters Revolutionized the Wheelchair (Dial/Penguin Random House – Summer 2026)

Get a Hug (Simon & Schuster – Fall 2026)

About Shannon Stocker:

Shannon Stocker is an award-winning author, musician, and proud mom who believes in the magic of words and resilience. A medical school graduate with a Master's in Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology, Shannon's life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy following the removal of a tumor. After enduring years of pain and, eventually, a medically-induced coma to reset her nervous system, she emerged a survivor-and a storyteller.

Now in remission, Shannon writes from Louisville, Kentucky, where she lives with her husband Greg, their two incredible children, Cassidy and Tye, and a small zoo of beloved pets. Her stories, ranging from heartfelt picture books to lyrical nonfiction, celebrate hope, healing, and the power of belief.

